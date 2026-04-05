SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants won toss, opted to bowl against SunRisers Hyderabad
LSG limited SRH to 156 for 9 with Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Avesh Khan claiming two wickets apiece
Lucknow chased down target in 19.5 overs, riding captain Rishabh Pant's unbeaten fifty
Mohammed Shami set it up with a masterful seam-bowling display, and captain Rishabh Pant finished off the chase responsibly as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets to register their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (April 5).
Shami returned fantastic figures of 2 for 9 in four overs, and Prince Yadav (2 for 34) and Avesh Khan (2 for 36) also contributed with crucial wickets to help LSG limit SRH to a 156-run total. Hyderabad’s top order failed to get going, and the hosts were reduced to 26 for 4 before Heinrich Klaasen (62) and Nitish Reddy (56) revived the innings.
In response, Pant led the successful chase from the front, hitting nine fours but no sixes in his 68 not out off 50 balls. Opener Aiden Markram smashed a 27-ball 45 to boot as Lucknow eased past the target with one ball remaining. It was a second loss for SRH in three games this season.
Put into bat, the visitors struggled against Shami’s pace. Abhishek Sharma was out for a two-ball duck, while opening partner Travis Head was caught for seven.
A big blow came when the in-form Ishan Kishan was castled for just one to leave Hyderabad at 11 for 3 in 3.3 overs. That became 26 for 4 when Liam Livingstone was brilliantly caught behind by Pant for 14 off wrist spinner Digvesh Rathi (1-46).
The Klaasen-Reddy partnership resisted though, adding 116 off 63 balls for the fifth wicket. South African Klaasen scored a second consecutive half-century — off 33 balls — following up on his 52 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Reddy hit 50 off 30 balls and their 100-stand came off only 56 balls. The Sunrisers, however, lost four wickets for only 12 runs off the last 12 balls to lose all momentum and finished with a sub-par score.
Lucknow lost Mitchell Marsh for 14 in reply but Markram still got his team off to a swift start. He hit two sixes and six fours, adding 40 off 28 balls with Pant for the second wicket.
Markram was dismissed just prior to the halfway stage but Pant was still there. He reached 50 off 43 balls, anchoring the innings with a 20th half century in the IPL. Ayush Badoni (12), Nicholas Pooran (1) and Abdul Samad (16) fell cheaply in the middle order but Pant finished the job for Lucknow.
SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad.
SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat
How many runs did Sunrisers Hyderabad score against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 match 10?
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a 156-run total against Lucknow Super Giants in match 10 of IPL 2026.
Who was the top-scorer in the SRH vs LSG match?
Rishabh Pant, with his 68 not out off 50 balls, was the top-scorer in the SRH vs LSG match.
When will SRH and LSG play their next match?
SRH will next visit Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on April 11, while LSG will head to Eden Gardens for their face-off with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9.