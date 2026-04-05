SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy Slam Fifties After Top-Order Collapse

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, celebrates his fifty runs with teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, celebrates his fifty runs with teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.