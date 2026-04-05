SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy Slam Fifties After Top-Order Collapse

Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy struck half-centuries to shift momentum after Sunrisers Hyderabad fell to 26/4, turning the tide with a six-hitting surge against Lucknow Super Giants

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SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy Fifties Match 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, celebrates his fifty runs with teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 156/9 against Lucknow Super Giants after slipping to 26/4 early

  • Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33) struck vital half-centuries to revive the innings

  • The duo added a crucial 116-run partnership, turning the momentum after a slow first half

Sunrisers Hyderabad recovered from a top-order collapse to post 156/9 against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad, with Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy leading a crucial fightback with half-centuries.

After being put in to bat, SRH were rocked early by Mohammed Shami, who delivered a clinical spell of 2/9 in four overs. He struck in the opening over to dismiss Abhishek Sharma and was well supported by the rest of the attack as Travis Head and Ishan Kishan also fell cheaply.

By the eighth over, SRH had slumped to 26/4, with Rishabh Pant’s decision to bowl first paying off immediately.

With the innings in trouble, Klaasen and Reddy stitched together a vital 116-run partnership to rebuild. The duo took a cautious approach initially, guiding SRH to just 35/4 at the 10-over mark before shifting gears dramatically in the second half.

SRH vs LSG Live Score

The momentum swung sharply as the pair launched a counterattack, adding 87 runs in the next six overs. Reddy led the charge with an aggressive 56 off 33 balls, hitting five sixes, while Klaasen anchored the innings with a composed 62 off 41 deliveries, striking five fours and two sixes.

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The stand was eventually broken by Manimaran Siddharth, who dismissed Reddy, triggering a slowdown in the final overs. Klaasen followed soon after, caught by Pant off Avesh Khan, as LSG pulled things back at the death with support from Prince Yadav.

Despite the late wickets, SRH managed to reach 156/9, thanks largely to the rescue effort from Klaasen and Reddy after the early damage.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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