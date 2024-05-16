Cricket

SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024: Rain Delays Toss Again In Hyderabad

The rain is playing hide and seek resulting in the delay of the start of match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad

SRH Vs GT, Rain Delays Toss. AP Photo
A water-soaking vehicle removes water from the rain covers as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is delayed due to rain in Hyderabad. AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host Gujarat Titans in match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

It was raining for more than two hours before the actual toss time at 7 pm IST in the area around Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The clouds came back just before the toss time. The rain delayed the start of the game and covers were called again.

There were sights of puddles and super soppers soaking the wet outfield. The match referees were seen having a conversation with both captains - Pat Cummins (SRH) and Shubman Gill (GT).

Captains of Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad, Shubman Gill (first from left) and Pat Cummins during match 12 of the 2024 IPL season. - IPL|BCCI
SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 66 Preview

BY PTI

The rain had stopped and the clouds were clearing when the toss time was scheduled for 8 pm IST, with the match set to start at 8:15 pm IST. However, a slight drizzle further delayed the beginning of the game, and it is currently still raining.

The covers are securely in place, and there are no signs of any potential play. The heavy rain is coming into play now, and it looks like GT's second consecutive match will also be washed out.

SRH need to win the game to qualify for the playoffs. If this match is abandoned due to rain, they will also qualify with 15 points in 13 matches.

SRH Vs GT, Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Demand For Separate Haryana High Court Under Consideration: Rao Inderjit Singh In Gurugram
  2. Delhi: Gangster Involved With Gang Involved In Showroom Shooting Nabbed
  3. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Police Arrests Main Accused Bhavesh Bhinde From Udaipur
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With BJP’s Manish Jaiswal in Hazaribagh
  5. Missing Written Grounds For Arrest: How SC Cited 'Pankaj Bansal Case' In Deeming Prabir Purkayastha Arrest Illegal
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Advice To Aspiring Writers: 'Do Something That You Resonate With'
  2. Cannes 2024: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy And Others Rock The ‘Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga’ Premiere – View Pics
  3. Original Content Has Made Indian Cinema Stronger, Says Sonali Kulkarni
  4. Olivia Culpo Wants To Stick To Old Wedding Tradition For Wedding Day
  5. Hina Khan Says Her ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ Character Is Torn Between Husband And Son
Sports News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Motivated To Keep Playing At Top Level
  2. FIFA Reveals Promised Anti-Racism Pledge, Urges Soccer Bodies To Mandate Abuse As Offense
  3. Italian Open: Tommy Paul Beats Hubert Hurkacz In Rome Thriller To Enter ATP 1000 Semi-Final
  4. SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss At Hyderabad
  5. Shooting Olympic Selection Trials: Anjum Moudgil, Swapnil Kusale Post First Wins
World News
  1. Majority Of EU Nations Want More Partnerships To Stem Migration From Countries Of Origin
  2. “Tree Of Life”: Scientists Finally Solve The Ancient Mystery Behind Baobab Trees
  3. Spanish Police Say They've Broken Up Sinaloa Cartel Network, And Seized 1.8 Tons Of Meth
  4. Chicago: Police Dismantle Pro-Palestinian Encampment At DePaul University
  5. Sun Shoots Out Biggest Solar Flare In Almost 2 Decades
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup