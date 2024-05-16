Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host Gujarat Titans in match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
It was raining for more than two hours before the actual toss time at 7 pm IST in the area around Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The clouds came back just before the toss time. The rain delayed the start of the game and covers were called again.
There were sights of puddles and super soppers soaking the wet outfield. The match referees were seen having a conversation with both captains - Pat Cummins (SRH) and Shubman Gill (GT).
The rain had stopped and the clouds were clearing when the toss time was scheduled for 8 pm IST, with the match set to start at 8:15 pm IST. However, a slight drizzle further delayed the beginning of the game, and it is currently still raining.
The covers are securely in place, and there are no signs of any potential play. The heavy rain is coming into play now, and it looks like GT's second consecutive match will also be washed out.
SRH need to win the game to qualify for the playoffs. If this match is abandoned due to rain, they will also qualify with 15 points in 13 matches.
SRH Vs GT, Full Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra