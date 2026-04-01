Rajasthan Royals At Indian Premier League 2026: RR Player Of The Match Winners List

Summary of this article
RR beat LSG in match 32 of IPL 2026
RR climb up points table, stand at 2nd position
Ravindra Jadeja adjudged potm for his all-round performance
Rajasthan Royals have once again emerged as one of the most consistent sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, combining aggressive batting with disciplined bowling to stay competitive across venues, standing at the 2nd position in the points table.
Under the leadership of Riyan Parag and guidance of Kumar Sangakkara, the team has shown strong balance, with key contributions coming from both experienced stars and emerging talents. Their campaign has seen dominant wins, including a recent victory over Lucknow Super Giants, highlighting their all-round strength this season.
Rajasthan Royals Player Of The Match Winners List - IPL 2026
Match 3, against CSK: Nandre Burger (2/26 in 4 overs), ahead of Ravindra Jadeja (2/18 in 3 overs) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (52 off 17). Result - won by 8 wickets.
Match 9, against GT: Ravi Bishnoi (4/41 in 4 overs), ahead of Dhruv Jurel (75 off 42) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36). Result - won by 6 runs.
Match 13, against MI: Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 not out off 32), ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) and Sandeep Sharma (2/26 in 3 overs). Result - won by 27 runs.
Match 16, against RCB: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (78 off 26), ahead of Dhruv Jurel (81 not out off 43). Result - won by 6 wickets.
Match 32, against LSG: Ravindra Jadeja (43 off 29 and 1/29 in 4 overs) ahead of Jofra Archer (3/20 in 4 overs). Result - won by 40 runs.
Rajasthan Royals are one of the original IPL franchises, having famously won the inaugural title in 2008 under Shane Warne. Known for backing young talent and building a fearless brand of cricket, the franchise has consistently stayed relevant across seasons. With a strong core and promising youngsters, RR continue to build on their legacy while pushing for another title run in IPL 2026.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala