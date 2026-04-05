GT Vs RR: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 9

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in a last-over thriller
GT’s chase collapsed in middle overs after a strong start
Ravi Bishnoi starred with a match-winning four-wicket spell
Rajasthan Royals edged Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring thriller in Match 9 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Batting first, RR posted a formidable 210/6, riding on impactful knocks from their top order, including half-centuries that laid a strong platform.
Gujarat Titans began their chase confidently and looked well on course at the halfway stage, with Sai Sudharsan anchoring the innings. However, the game saw a dramatic shift in momentum during the middle overs as RR’s bowlers struck at crucial intervals to pull things back.
Despite a late fightback and the match going down to the final over, Gujarat fell just short, finishing at 204/8. Rajasthan held their nerve in the death overs to seal a thrilling six-run victory and register an important early-season win.
In the first innings, Dhruv Jurel blended controlled aggression with smart shot selection in a brilliant 42-ball 75, steering Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 210/6 after they chose to bat first. His innings ensured RR maintained momentum through the middle overs while building a strong total.
Yashasvi Jaiswal also showed signs of returning to form with a fluent 55 off 36 balls, while youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided an explosive start, smashing 31 off just 18 deliveries.
The duo stitched a rapid 70-run opening stand in only 6.2 overs, setting the tone early. Batting at No. 3, Jurel looked comfortable in his new role, combining classical strokeplay with an impressive strike rate above 150.
Ravi Bishnoi adjudged the Player of the match
Ravi Bishnoi was named Player of the Match for his game-changing spell in the middle overs. The leg-spinner picked up four crucial wickets for 41 runs, breaking the backbone of Gujarat’s batting lineup just when they looked set to cruise.
Coming in as an impact substitute, Bishnoi turned the game on its head by dismissing key batters in quick succession. His spell not only derailed the chase but also highlighted his growing stature, as he reached the milestone of 200 T20 wickets during the match.
What was the result of the GT vs RR, IPL 2026 match?
Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. RR scored 210 and restricted GT on 204 runs.
Who won the Player of the Match award in GT Vs RR, IPL 2026?
The Player of the Match (POTM) award went to Ravi Bishnoi, who picked up four wickets in four overs.
Who will feature in IPL 2026 match number 10?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Lucknow Super Giants in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.