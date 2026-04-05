GT Vs RR: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 9

Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki