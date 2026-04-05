GT Vs RR: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 9

Rajasthan Royals defeat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in IPL 2026 thriller as Ravi Bishnoi shines with four wickets to win Player of the Match award

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GT Vs RR: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 9
Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in a last-over thriller

  • GT’s chase collapsed in middle overs after a strong start

  • Ravi Bishnoi starred with a match-winning four-wicket spell

Rajasthan Royals edged Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring thriller in Match 9 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Batting first, RR posted a formidable 210/6, riding on impactful knocks from their top order, including half-centuries that laid a strong platform.

Gujarat Titans began their chase confidently and looked well on course at the halfway stage, with Sai Sudharsan anchoring the innings. However, the game saw a dramatic shift in momentum during the middle overs as RR’s bowlers struck at crucial intervals to pull things back.

Despite a late fightback and the match going down to the final over, Gujarat fell just short, finishing at 204/8. Rajasthan held their nerve in the death overs to seal a thrilling six-run victory and register an important early-season win.

In the first innings, Dhruv Jurel blended controlled aggression with smart shot selection in a brilliant 42-ball 75, steering Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 210/6 after they chose to bat first. His innings ensured RR maintained momentum through the middle overs while building a strong total.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also showed signs of returning to form with a fluent 55 off 36 balls, while youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided an explosive start, smashing 31 off just 18 deliveries.

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Rajasthan Royals players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Rajasthan Royals cricketers celebrate a wicket of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
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Ravi Bishnoi celebrates his wicket with Ravindra Jadeja during Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match. - null
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Rajasthan Royals cricketers celebrate a wicket of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
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The duo stitched a rapid 70-run opening stand in only 6.2 overs, setting the tone early. Batting at No. 3, Jurel looked comfortable in his new role, combining classical strokeplay with an impressive strike rate above 150.

Ravi Bishnoi adjudged the Player of the match

Ravi Bishnoi was named Player of the Match for his game-changing spell in the middle overs. The leg-spinner picked up four crucial wickets for 41 runs, breaking the backbone of Gujarat’s batting lineup just when they looked set to cruise.

Also Read: Ravi Bishnoi Credits 'Emotional, Physical And Mental' Preparation As Key Factors Behind Match-Winning Spell

Coming in as an impact substitute, Bishnoi turned the game on its head by dismissing key batters in quick succession. His spell not only derailed the chase but also highlighted his growing stature, as he reached the milestone of 200 T20 wickets during the match.

Q

What was the result of the GT vs RR, IPL 2026 match?

A

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. RR scored 210 and restricted GT on 204 runs.

Q

Who won the Player of the Match award in GT Vs RR, IPL 2026?

A

The Player of the Match (POTM) award went to Ravi Bishnoi, who picked up four wickets in four overs.

Q

Who will feature in IPL 2026 match number 10?

A

The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Lucknow Super Giants in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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