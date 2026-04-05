GT Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 9 – Check Result

RR edge GT in last-over thriller as Bishnoi stars with four wickets and Jurel-Jaiswal power Royals to 6-run win in Ahmedabad

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
GT Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 9 – Check Result
Rajasthan Royals cricketers celebrate a wicket of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals clinched a 6-run win over Gujarat Titans in a last-over thriller after defending a 200+ total

  • Gujarat’s chase slipped in the middle overs, losing quick wickets despite a solid start in the powerplay

  • The win gives RR early momentum in IPL 2026, pushing them up the points table

Tushar Deshpande bowled a magnificent final over by landing six consecutive deliveries on either blockhole or wide yorker length in an exhibition of high-class bowling as Rajasthan Royals edged out Gujarat Titans by six runs in an IPL humdinger in Ahmedabad on April 4, Saturday.

This was Royals' second successive win in the tournament while the Ashish Nehra coached GT team has now lost two matches in a row. Riding on half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel (75 off 42 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36 balls ), Royals scored 210 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Despite Sai Sudharsan's 73 which oozed class, GT were staring down the barrel at 161 for 7 before Kagiso Rabada (23 not out) and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan (24) took the team close to a win with 10 needed off the final over.

But Deshpande had other ideas as he started the final over with a wide but then was on target with three singles and a wide fuller delivery that Rashid conceded a dot. In the end, only four runs were scored and the Titans would feel that they let it slip big time after a solid opening stand.

Related Content
Rajasthan Royals players celebrating a wicket with Ravi Bishnoi against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
GT Vs RR Highlights, IPL 2026: Bishnoi's Four-Fer, Jurel's Fifty Help Royals Clinch 6-Run Victory
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: All-Round Rajasthan Royals Edge Gujarat Titans By Six Runs In Thriller
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, April 4, 2026. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perishes To Rashid Khan After A Blazing 31 Off 18 Balls
Rajasthan Royals cricketers celebrate a wicket of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Royals Secure Thrilling 6-Run Victory Riding On Ravi Bishnoi's Four-Fer
Related Content

With Shubman Gill absent due to spasms, Sai Sudharsan (73 off 44 balls) had a new partner in debutant Kumar Kushagra (18 off 14 balls) but it was the Tamil Nadu man who did bulk of the scoring in the 78-run opening stand. When it came to sheer elegance and grace, Sudharsan hardly has any peers among the new breed of T20 batters.

Even the sixes that he hit -- three apart from nine boundaries --, seemed like caressed through the orbit. For Kushagra, it was about playing the second fiddle. However once Sudharsan was snapped by Ravi Bishnoi with a half-tracker, suddenly, GT lost track with the leg-spinner tormenting them with altered length and variations.

From 107 for 1, suddenly, they were reeling at 133 for 5 and subsequently became 161 for 7 with all recognised batters back in the hut.

However Rabada and Rashid had other ideas as they launched brutal yet swift counter-attack which wasn't enough in the end.

Earlier, Jurel beautifully merged aggression and discretion in his 42-ball 75 to guide Rajasthan Royals to a challenging 210 for 6 after opting to bat.

In the RR innings, Jaiswal looked like getting back into the groove with a 55 off 36 balls after 'Boy Wonder' Sooryavanshi smashed 18-ball 31 in an opening stand of 70 in just 6.2 overs.

Jurel seemed settled in his new role as No. 3 and showed that there is place for conventional shots and yet can strike at more than 150. The pick-up pull off Ashok Sharma after completing his fifty was a delight -- a testimony to his strong core and good hands. He hit five maximums and an equal number of boundaries.

For Gujarat Titans, Ashok Sharma (1/37 in 4 overs), in only his second IPL game, emerged as the 'Next big pace hope' having clocked 154.2 clicks and consistently bowling northwards of 145 kmph. But BCCI coaches would need to be careful as there are stories of Mayank Yadav and Umran Malik to learn from.

Jurel's knock was a throwback to the good old early days of IPL where there was one person who would hold the innings together before throwing the kitchen sink at the opposition. A six off Rashid Khan over deep mid-wicket after dancing down the track was the highlight of his innings.

With no Shubman Gill in the playing eleven due to muscle spasms, Royals skipper Riyan Parag rightly decided to bat and the crack opening pair didn't disappoint either.

Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal pair may still be pretty new having come together last year but a piece of statistic by 'Cricviz' would indicate how dominant they have been.

Out of 113 pairs in IPL history with 500-plus runs together, Jaiswal and Suryavanshi stand out with a scoring rate of 12.04 runs per over and are third in the list behind Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma (12.57) and Sunil Narine-Phil Salt (12.46).

With the quartet of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasish Krishna and Ashok all extracting extra bounce and pace off the surface, shot-making during the Powerplay overs became easy as batters could just use the pace.

The fearless Sooryavanshi started with a flurry of boundaries, including one off Rabada lofted over mid-off. The stand-out shot was a last-minute adjustment off a short ball from Ashok that he cut uppishly for a six.

Rashid dismissed Sooryavanshi who played one shot too many but Jurel-Jaiswal added another 56 for the second wicket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  4. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia