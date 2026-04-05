IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi Credits 'Emotional, Physical And Mental' Preparation As Key Factors Behind Match-Winning Spell

Summary of this article
Ravi Bishnoi won the player of the match award in GT vs RR IPL 2026 match
He registered a figure of 4/41 in his four overs
Bishnoi also reached the milestone of 200 T20 wickets
On a night where the bat largely dominated the ball at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ravi Bishnoi produced a game-changing spell that proved to be the difference in the Rajasthan Royals' narrow six-run victory over the Gujarat Titans on April 04, Saturday.
While the Titans seemed to be cruising in their chase of 211, it was Bishnoi’s four-wicket burst in the middle overs that derailed the home side's momentum and earned him the Player of the Match honors.
Bishnoi was originally not part of the playing XI. During the toss, captain Riyan Parag indicated that it is Subham Dubey, who is in their plans for the impact player and not Bishnoi. Since they didn't need the extra batter while batting, Bishnoi came in as the impact sub.
Entering the attack with Gujarat looking comfortable at 103/1, Bishnoi utilized his signature quick sliders and deceptive googlies to dismantle the Titans' middle order.
He broke the dangerous partnership of Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, consistently hitting a challenging length that made it difficult for the batters to find their rhythm.
Sai Sudharsan was batting beautifully and was well-set at the score of 73 runs off 44 deliveries. Bishnoi bowled a slightly shorter delivery that Sudharsan uncharacteristically mistimed while pulling. He was caught at the deep, giving the Royals their first real opening.
He returned in the next over, scalping two wickets. While Jos Buttler was dominating Tushar Deshpande at the other end, Glenn Phillips tried to join him by lofting Bishnoi down the ground. But the ball was flat enough to not allow Phillips the elevation and he was caught at the long-on area.
Washington Sundar comes in and lofts Ravi Bishnoi over his head. Sundar's shot was expected to disturb Bishnoi's length. But Bishnoi came back next ball, this time bowling a fullish googly. Sundar considered it in the slot again and slog swept it towards mid-wicket. But yet again, he found the fielder.
Bishnoi's next wicket came in his 3rd over. Rahul Tewatia was instilling some hopes into the GT fans by stitching a partnership with Shahrukh Khan. But Bishnoi bowled a wide, flat googly again and Tewatia, who tried to cut him from backfoot nicked it to the hands of the wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.
Bishnoi finished with figures of 4/41, a performance that proved to be just enough to protect the Royals' 210-run total in the 6-run victory.
Ravi Bishnoi Reaches 200-Wicket Milestone
During the match against the Gujarat Titans, Bishnoi reached the 200-wicket milestone in T20 cricket at the age of 25 years and 211 days. He achieved this feat by dismissing Glenn Phillips, surpassing the previous Indian record held by Jasprit Bumrah. While Rashid Khan remains the youngest overall to reach the landmark (23 years, 119 days), Bishnoi is now the quickest Indian to join this elite club, doing so in just 170 matches.
Mental And Technical Reset
Following a challenging 2025 season, Bishnoi’s performance was a testament to his off-season preparation. He attributed his success to a "mental and technical reset," focusing on maintaining a consistent length regardless of the batter's aggression.
By the time he completed his four overs, he had not only claimed the Purple Cap but also turned a losing position into a winning position for the Royals.
Ravi Bishnoi's Reaction
" I have worked a lot on my game, I tried to bowl a good length. If you see, even when I was hit today it was off the fuller ball. Worked a lot emotionally, physically and mentally. (which wicket was his favorite?) Tewatia's as he is known to be a finisher."
Which cricketer reached the milestone of 200 T20 wickets during GT vs RR match?
Ravi Bishnoi reached the milestone of 200 T20 wickets during GT vs RR match.
What is the age of Ravi Bishnoi?
Ravi Bishnoi is 25 years old.
Is Ravi Bishnoi the purple cap holder in IPL 2026?
Yes. After his brilliant spell of 4/41, Bishnoi officially claimed the Purple Cap for the 2026 season.
How many wickets has Ravi Bishnoi taken in IPL 2026?
Bishnoi has taken 5 wickets in 2 matches so far, moving to the top of the leaderboard.