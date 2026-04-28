PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Royals Make Shocking Changes; Excludes Ravi Bishnoi, Shimron Hetmyer From Playing XI

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals have dropped Ravi Bishnoi in the crucial match against Punjab Kings. Bishnoi has scalped 11 wickets from 8 matches at a strike rate of 13.09

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PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026
Ravi Bishnoi has taken 11 wickets from 8 matches at a strike rate of 13.09. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RR drop Ravi Bishnoi and Shimron Hetmyer against PBKS

  • Ravi Bishnoi has taken 11 wickets from 8 matches at a strike rate of 13.09

  • Dasun Shanaka replaces Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 28.

In a shocking move before the match, RR dropped the in-form Ravi Bishnoi and the experienced Caribbean, Shimron Hetmyer, from the playing XI. This decision came as a surprise to many, as Bishnoi has scalped 11 wickets from 8 matches at a strike rate of 13.09.

Bishnoi is among the leading contenders to win the Purple Cap, and keeping him out of the playing XI didn't make much sense. He was replaced by another 19-year-old uncapped leg spinner, Yash Raj Punja, in the XI against a dangerous PBKS.

In another significant change, Dasun Shanaka was included in the playing XI in place of Shimron Hetmyer. Though Hetmyer is a dangerous batter and has been a proven match-winner in the IPL but has looked out of sorts in this season, scoring just 72 runs off 7 matches.

Check out the live score of the match here.

RR started their tournament on a high, winning all their initial four matches, but have lost the momentum mid-way through the season and have won only one of their last four games. While their teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is churning runs for fun, it's their middle-order that has been a no-show so far in the tournament.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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