SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Why Is Shimron Hetmyer Not Playing For Rajasthan Royals In Indian Premier League Match 21?

Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra