SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Why Is Shimron Hetmyer Not Playing For Rajasthan Royals In Indian Premier League Match 21?

Summary of this article
RR clash with SRH in match 21 of IPL 2026
Shimron Hetmyer misses out from RR's playing XI
Check the reason of his exclusion below
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have emerged as the undisputed team to beat in the 2026 IPL season, sitting comfortably at the top of the table with a flawless record. Under the leadership of Riyan Parag, the Royals have secured four consecutive victories, combining tactical brilliance with raw power.
Their journey began with a clinical eight-wicket thrashing of Chennai Super Kings, followed by a nerve-wracking six-run defense against Gujarat Titans. They further solidified their dominance by crushing Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain-truncated affair and chasing down 202 against the reigning champions, RCB, with two overs to spare.
The primary driver of this success has been a record-breaking top order. Fifteen-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the league by storm, holding the Orange Cap with 200 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 266.66.
Supported by the consistent Yashasvi Jaiswal and the clinical Dhruv Jurel, RR’s top three have frequently settled games before the middle order is even required to pads up. On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi and Jofra Archer have been lethal, with Bishnoi currently second in the Purple Cap race with nine wickets.
However, amidst the team’s collective brilliance, Shimron Hetmyer’s form has become a point of discussion. The West Indian powerhouse entered the tournament in red-hot form following a stellar T20 World Cup campaign (248 runs at a 186.47 strike rate), but he has struggled to find his rhythm on Indian soil.
In his four appearances so far, Hetmyer has managed scores of 0, 18, 6, and 0, appearing uncharacteristically tentative.
Why Shimron Hetmyer Is Not Playing In SRH Vs RR IPL 2026 Clash?
Shimron Hetmyer has been excluded by RR from their playing XI in the IPL 2026 clash against SRH. While captain Riyan Parag called it a 'rest' at the toss, it can be understood that RR are looking to move in from Hetmyer given his poor returns.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been included has Hetmyer's replacement.