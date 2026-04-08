RR Vs MI: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13

Summary of this article
RR beat MI by 27 runs in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League 2026
Yashasvi Jaiswal became player of the match for his sensational 32-all 77
Rajasthan move to the summit of the table
Rajasthan Royals continued their dream start to IPL 2026 with a commanding 27-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed 11-over clash in Guwahati.
After a long delay due to rain, the game turned into a high-intensity sprint, and RR made the most of the conditions by batting first and putting immediate pressure on MI.
The Royals’ innings was defined by a brutal opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who added 80 runs in just five overs. The duo attacked from ball one, completely dismantling MI’s bowling plans and ensuring RR raced ahead in the shortened powerplay.
In reply, Mumbai Indians never found momentum as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Reduced to a precarious position early in the chase, MI eventually finished at 123/9, falling well short as RR bowlers maintained control throughout the innings.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Adjudged Man Of The Match
Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a stunning unbeaten 77 off just 32 balls, anchoring the innings while maintaining an aggressive strike rate throughout. He began with a bang, smashing 22 runs in the very first over with a flurry of boundaries and a six, immediately setting the tone for RR’s innings.
The left-hander reached his half-century in just 23 balls and never slowed down, finishing with 10 boundaries and four sixes. He dominated both pace and spin, paced his innings perfectly after the powerplay, and ensured RR posted a daunting 150/3, an effort that proved match-winning in the shortened contest.