RR Vs MI: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP