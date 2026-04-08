RR Vs MI: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain-shortened IPL 2026 clash, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 77 and dominant opening partnership

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RR vs MI match report ipl 2026 Yashasvi Jaiswal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RR beat MI by 27 runs in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League 2026

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal became player of the match for his sensational 32-all 77

  • Rajasthan move to the summit of the table

Rajasthan Royals continued their dream start to IPL 2026 with a commanding 27-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed 11-over clash in Guwahati.

After a long delay due to rain, the game turned into a high-intensity sprint, and RR made the most of the conditions by batting first and putting immediate pressure on MI.

The Royals’ innings was defined by a brutal opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who added 80 runs in just five overs. The duo attacked from ball one, completely dismantling MI’s bowling plans and ensuring RR raced ahead in the shortened powerplay.

In reply, Mumbai Indians never found momentum as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Reduced to a precarious position early in the chase, MI eventually finished at 123/9, falling well short as RR bowlers maintained control throughout the innings.

Also Check: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13

Yashasvi Jaiswal Adjudged Man Of The Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a stunning unbeaten 77 off just 32 balls, anchoring the innings while maintaining an aggressive strike rate throughout. He began with a bang, smashing 22 runs in the very first over with a flurry of boundaries and a six, immediately setting the tone for RR’s innings.

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RR Vs MI: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13 – Check Result
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. - AP Photo
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal Brings Up Second Consecutive Half-Century
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. - AP
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Derail Mumbai Bowling, Power Royals To Summit
Mumbai Indians' Shardul Thakur celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
RR Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 13
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The left-hander reached his half-century in just 23 balls and never slowed down, finishing with 10 boundaries and four sixes. He dominated both pace and spin, paced his innings perfectly after the powerplay, and ensured RR posted a daunting 150/3, an effort that proved match-winning in the shortened contest.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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