RR Vs MI: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13 – Check Result

Rajasthan Royals continued their dominant IPL 2026 run with a 27-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed clash, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s explosive unbeaten 77

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Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma, left, celebrates with Dhruv Jurel after takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Shefane Rutherford during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals secured a 27-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed contest.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 77 powered RR to a competitive total after a rapid start in reduced overs

  • Mumbai Indians’ chase derailed early due to top-order collapse, failing to recover under pressure

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned a rain-curtailed IPL match into a fireworks show as Rajasthan Royals registered a commanding 27-run win over Mumbai Indians in Guwahati on April 7, Tuesday.

Rajasthan amassed an imposing 150 for 3 in 11 overs, riding on Jaiswal's unbeaten 32-ball 77 and Sooryavanshi's explosive 39 after being sent in to bat.

The opening pair laid the foundation with a rapid 80-run stand, peppering the boundary with a flurry of strokes, including nine sixes between them.

Jaiswal anchored the innings with authority, blending elegance with brute force as he struck 10 fours and four sixes, dictating terms from the outset.

Their bowlers then delivered a disciplined effort to restrict Mumbai Indians to 123 for 9.

Under pressure to go over 13 runs an over, Mumbai's chase never really took off. Their top order crumbled. Ryan Rickelton (8), Rohit Sharma (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (6) fell cheaply, leaving MI reeling at 23 for 3 inside the first three overs.

Tilak Varma (14) and skipper Hardik Pandya (9) attempted to rebuild with a few boundaries, but Rajasthan's bowlers maintained tight lines and struck at regular intervals to control the match.

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There was a brief lapse in the field, with a couple of misfields and dropped chances, which Sherfane Rutherford capitalised to make a brisk 25 off eight balls.

However, Rajasthan quickly regained control, with Sandeep Sharma lunging forward to complete a stunning low catch to get rid of Rutherford.

Earlier, with the contest reduced to 11 overs a side, Jaiswal came out with clear intent, dismantling Deepak Chahar in the very first over to collect 22 runs with a series of audacious strokes, which included a crisp four through midwicket, a towering six, and three more boundaries that set the tone for the onslaught.

Teen sensation Sooryavanshi matched his senior partner stroke for stroke, showing remarkable composure as he took on Jasprit Bumrah (0/32 in 3 overs), dispatching him for a six before following it up with another towering hit over deep square leg.

Jaiswal welcomed Trent Boult (0/22 in 1) by dispatching him for three sixes, as the duo made full use of the powerplay, racing to 59 in just 3.2 overs in a start that resembled a highlight reel.

While Hardik Pandya (0/17 in 2) managed to slip in a tidy four-run over, the Royals' openers continued to punish anything loose from the MI pacers.

Shardul Thakur bore the brunt next, conceding two sixes and a four to the rampaging Sooryavanshi before having the last laugh, with Tilak Varma pulling off a sharp catch at deep extra cover to end the youngster's explosive cameo.

Mumbai Indians clawed back briefly through Allah Ghazanfar (2/21), who trapped Dhruv Jurel (2) leg-before and later had Riyan Parag (20) caught at long-on.

But Jaiswal remained unfazed, continuing to dominate the bowling effortlessly. He brought up a scintillating half-century off just 23 balls with a stylish cut through point. He ended the innings with another hit to the boundary to take the Royals to the 150-run mark.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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