RR Vs MI: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 13 – Check Result

Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma, left, celebrates with Dhruv Jurel after takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Shefane Rutherford during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. AP Photo

Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma, left, celebrates with Dhruv Jurel after takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Shefane Rutherford during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. AP Photo