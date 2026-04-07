RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal Brings Up Second Consecutive Half-Century

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo