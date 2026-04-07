RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal Brings Up Second Consecutive Half-Century

In a rain-shortened 11-over sprint in Guwahati, Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed his way to a second half-century of the 2026 season, reaching the milestone in just 23 deliveries

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Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal carries on his batting form in IPL 2026

  • He scores his second fifty in just three games this season

  • He brought up his half-century in just 23 balls

In an intense, rain-curtailed Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Yashasvi Jaiswal once again proved why he is considered one of the most destructive openers in modern T20 cricket.

With the match reduced to 11 overs per side following a lengthy delay, Jaiswal wasted no time, leading a relentless assault on the Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack to propel Rajasthan Royals to a commanding position.

From the very first over, Jaiswal set the tone by dismantling Deepak Chahar, collecting four boundaries and a massive six in an opening over that yielded 22 runs. Alongside his teenage opening partner, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jaiswal orchestrated a record-breaking start, guiding RR to their fastest-ever team fifty in just 16 balls.

Even the experienced Trent Boult was not spared, as Jaiswal greeted him with consecutive sixes, forcing Mumbai into a defensive shell early in the Powerplay.

While wickets fell at the other end, Jaiswal remained the anchor of the carnage. He brought up his 17th IPL half-century in grand style, reaching the mark in just 23 balls.

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The milestone moment came against MI skipper Hardik Pandya, whom Jaiswal punished with a fierce, trademark cut shot past point for four. His innings was a masterclass in calculated aggression, featuring 7 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate well north of 220.

This milestone also marks Jaiswal's second half-century of the IPL 2026 season, following his dominant performance against Gujarat Titans in the opening week.

RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Rain Delays Start, Overs Curtailed

Persistent rain at the Barsapara Stadium since the afternoon kept the covers firmly in place and forced the toss to be pushed back multiple times. With the threat of a complete washout looming—similar to the KKR vs. PBKS game just 24 hours earlier—the ground staff worked tirelessly to clear puddles as the rain finally subsided around 9:30 PM IST.

Under the revised playing conditions:

Match Duration: 11 overs per side.

Powerplay: Reduced to the first 3.2 overs.

Bowling Quotas: One bowler was permitted a maximum of 3 overs, while two others could bowl up to 2 overs each.

Winning the toss, MI skipper Hardik Pandya had no hesitation in choosing to bowl first. His decision was driven by the wet ball factor and the tactical advantage of knowing exactly what target to chase in a shortened format.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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