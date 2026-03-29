IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Set To Become First Franchise To Play 300 T20 Matches - Check List

Summary of this article
MI take on KKR in the IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium today
Mumbai Indians set to become first-ever franchise to play 300 T20 matches
Other teams on the list to play most T20 matches are RCB and KKR
Mumbai Indians are to set to register their names in T20 folklore, as they will become the first franchise to play 300 T20 matches when they step out at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026.
The 5-time IPL champions, will become only the third team ever to play 300 or more T20 matches after Pakistan and Somerset, who have played 303 matches each.
As for the other IPL teams in the list, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 287, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have played 281 matches.
Speaking of MI, they have played 277 games in 18 seasons of the IPL and to go with 22 matches in the Champions League T20.
T20 Teams With Most Matches:
1) Pakistan - 303
2) Somerset - 303
3) Mumbai Indians - 299
4) Hampshire - 296
5) Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 287
Speaking the IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians will look to end their opening game jinx when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai today. Hardik Pandya-led MI face Ajinkya Rahane's KKR in Match 2 of IPL 2026. All eyes will be on the MI think-tank whether they pick Jasprit Bumrah or not in the playing XI as well as Rohit Sharma plays as a 'Impact Player' or the whole match.