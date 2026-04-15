IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings' players wore black armbands, while Tom Moody sang Mohammed Shami's praises. Here is a peek at the major talking points from Indian Premier League 2026

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Indian Premier League 2026 Dispatch April 14 Ajinkya Rahane slow over rate blessing muzarabani ban
Ajinkya Rahane, left, misfields the ball during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ajinkya Rahane fined after KKR maintained slow over-rate against CSK

  • Dilshan Madushanka replaced the injured Brydon Carse in SunRisers Hyderabad's squad

  • Kartik Tyagi castled Sanju Samson with sheer pace in match 22

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season could not have started in a worse possible manner for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Five games in, Ajinkya Rahane's men are yet to taste victory and the only point they have on board is from a washout against Punjab Kings.

On Tuesday (April 14, 2026), KKR looked like faring better after they pulled things back well with the ball to restrict Chennai Super Kings, who were at 72 for 2 after the powerplay, to 192 for 5. But the visitors' batting failed to fire yet again as they surrendered to CSK's spin twins Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein at Chepauk.

ALSO READ: CSK Vs KKR Highlights

It would take a special team effort to turn things around for the Knight Riders, who next travel to Ahmedabad for a meeting with Gujarat Titans on April 17. With that, here is a look at some of the big IPL 2026 talking points in the last 24 hours.

Players Wear Black Armbands

KKR as well as CSK's players wore black armbands during match 22 on Tuesday. The gesture was undertaken to honour the memory of former India player CD Gopinath, who passed away on April 9 at the age of 96.

The last surviving member of the Indian team which beat England for their first-ever Test win in 1952, Gopinath was also the country's oldest Test cricketer before his passing. "KKR players are wearing black armbands during CSK vs KKR match in Chennai tonight, as a tribute to Mr. Gopinath," KKR management said in a statement.

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Carse Out, Madushanka In

Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka has replaced an injured Brydon Carse in the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the rest of IPL 2026. Carse had picked up a hand injury in the nets ahead of SRH's opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The England pacer last played in the Ashes back in January 2026.

Madushanka, a left-armer, has represented Sri Lanka in one Test, 28 ODIs and 19 T20s, scalping 70 wickets in all. He will join SRH for INR 75 lakh and was previously a part the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL.

Photo Of The Day

Sanju Samson is bowled out by Kartik Tyagi during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Photo: AP
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The beauty of IPL is as much in the unheralded players making a mark, as in the big names delivering. The CSK vs KKR game witnessed another moment of an up-and-coming player getting the better of an established star, as Kartik Tyagi clean bowled Sanju Samson with a full, straight delivery that clocked 148.1 kilometres per hour. Samson was beaten for pace and the stumps were rattled, making for quite a sight.

Rahane Fined

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after Kolkata maintained a slow over-rate on Tuesday against the Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined INR 12 lakh.

Hardik Pandya had been similarly fined INR 12 lakh for Mumbai Indians' slow over rate against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The protracted nature of IPL games has been under the scanner for quite some time, with most (full) games taking longer than four hours to finish.

Quote Of The Day

Mohammed Shami may be currently out of favour for India selection, but his splendid performances in the ongoing IPL have really impressed Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Global Cricket Director Tom Moody. Beyond his top-class bowling, Shami's "wisdom and leadership characteristics" have come in for praise from Moody.

"He's been terrific for us because he's the head figure of our bowling attack. He's got great wisdom and leadership characteristics and he's bringing all that to the table for us.

"What makes him good is his durability, his ability to swing the ball early and his pace is up there. He's bowling high 130s which is as good as it has been throughout his career. It's a credit to him that he's in that condition," Moody said on the eve of LSG's match against RCB.

Elsewhere...

Blessing Muzarabani's decision to play in the IPL, despite having a deal with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United, had not gone down well with the Pakistan Cricket Board. The Zimbabwe pacer, who has played two games for KKR thus far, has been censured for his move with a two-year ban from PSL.

A PSL statement read: "Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game.

"Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements. The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach."

Muzarabani produced a four-wicket haul against SRH at the Eden Gardens on April 2, though he has not got a game since.

Q

Who won match 22 of IPL 2026?

A

Chennai Super Kings won match 22 of IPL 2026, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs at Chepauk.

Q

Who won the Player of the Match award in the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match?

A

Noor Ahmad won the Player of the Match award in the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 match for his bowling figures of 3/21.

Q

Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 21 of IPL 2026?

A

Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap after match 22 of IPL 2026 with 224 runs, while Prasidh Krishna holds the Purple Cap with 10 wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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