GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Is Finn Allen Not Playing For Kolkata Knight Riders In Tonight's Indian Premier League Match?

The right-hand batter's best score is 37 runs, which came against the Mumbai Indians in their opener. In his next 4 matches, Allen accumulated just 44 runs - (28 Vs SRH, 6 Vs PBKS, 9 Vs LSG and 1 Vs CSK)

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Why is Finn Allen not playing tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • `Gujarat Titans welcome KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium

  • KKR are winless in the tournament, Gujarat have remained fairly inconsistent

  • Finn Allen dropped for Tim Seifert's return

Under fire Indian Premier League side, the Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped their first choice opener Finn Allen to hand debut to his New Zealand teammate Tim Seifert, who is going to play his first game in the IPL since 2022.

When KKR had bought the Kiwi opening duo in the auction, they were expected to open together but the team management went with other options, keeping Finn Allen in the playing XI for five straight matches.

Catch The GT Vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live

The right-hand batter's best score is 37 runs, which came against the Mumbai Indians in their opener. In his next 4 matches, Allen accumulated just 44 runs - (28 Vs SRH, 6 Vs PBKS, 9 Vs LSG and 1 Vs CSK).

That is a major reason why the Knight Riders have decided to bring in Tim Seifert, whose presence almost feels like a debut, given the fact that this will just be his 4th appearance in the world's richest T20 league.

This will be his first game in the IPL since 2022 and first for KKR since 2021. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane didn't openly talk about this change but he did say that KKR wants to be more fearless in the opening moments.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/STR
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, talks to his team bowler Prasidh Krishna during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
GT Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 25 Today?
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Finn Allen Not Included In Playing XI
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts after bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Concedes Second-Most Expensive Over In IPL History
Related Content

Seifert has scored 2279 runs in 90 outings for New Zealand, smashing 17 fifties with a strike rate of over 145.

"Today, we just want to play fearless cricket and stay in the moment. Just one change. Tim Seifert comes in place of Finn Allen."

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Angkrish Raghuvanshi

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st ODI: Kiwis Gain 1-0 Advantage In Low Scoring Affair Against Bangla Tigers

  3. ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims

  4. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  5. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

  3. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  4. Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

  5. Redrawing The Map: What The 131st Amendment Really Means For Indian Democracy?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  2. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  3. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

  4. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

  5. China’s ‘Hunan Model’ Gains Ground as Global Turmoil Reshapes Africa Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st ODI: Kiwis Gain 1-0 Advantage In Low Scoring Affair Against Bangla Tigers

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More