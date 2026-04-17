GT Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans Face Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders

GT Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, April 17, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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GT Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026 Updates Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Commentary
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler congratulates captain Shubman Gill after his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR
Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 25 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, April 17, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans come into this clash with momentum on their side, recovering from an early slump to win two on the trot and climb to sixth on the points table, and they will be keen to keep that run going. In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders are still searching for answers, rooted to the bottom after four straight defeats, with the three-time champions desperate to finally get off the mark this season.
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GT Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Match 25 Today?

Based on current form and team balance, Gujarat Titans head into this clash as moderate favorites. As per prediction models, GT hold a 59% chance of winning, while Kolkata Knight Riders stand at 41%, indicating a lopsided contest between the two former champions of Indian Premier League

GT Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info

The GT Vs KKR IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

GT Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello!

Good evening, we are back with another live blog, and it is Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay tuned for live updates.

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