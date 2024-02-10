Australia Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online

Rovaman Powell's West Indies have to register a win in the second match to stay alive in the three-game bilateral T20I series against Australia on Sunday when they meet at Adelaide Oval. West Indies lost the first match by a close margin of 11 runs on Friday. (More Cricket News)
David Warner played a brilliant 70-run knock in his 100th T20I match and Tim David's cameo of 37 runs in 17 balls took Australia to 213 runs in 20 overs. The Carribeans started the chase well. Johnson Charles (42 off 25) and Brandon King (53 off 37) added 89 runs for the first wicket. Jason Holder fought hard with his 34 runs off 15 balls but that was not enough as West Indies fell 11 runs short of the target.
Mitch Marsh is leading the Australian side and is in sublime form. Sean Abbott and Jason Behrendorff are guided by Josh Hazlewood in the bowling department. Adam Zampa, who took three wickets in the first match is leading the spin department with Glenn Maxwell.
West Indies need to win the Adelaide match as they are already trailing by 0-1 in the three-game series and they have an opportunity to level the series to set up a thrilling series decider at Perth.
Australia vs West Indies T20 head-to-head
With the victory in the first match, Australia have equalled the account with West Indies in T20Is. Both have played 20 matches so far and have won 10-10 each.
Total matches played - 20
West Indies won - 10
Australia won - 10
When will the Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, be played?
The 2nd T20I between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to be played on February 11, 2024, Friday, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, be played?
The 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs West Indies, T20I Series?
All three Australia vs West Indies T20I matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Star Sports 1 Hindi and their respective HD channels in India.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, T20I Series, be live-streamed online?
Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming Australia vs West Indies, T20I Series, live, online.
Australia vs West Indies T20I 2024 squads:
: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa
: Rovman Powell (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas