IND Vs AUS Final, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Road To Final For India And Australia

- Semi-final 1, v South Africa in Benoni

With these wins, India reached the semifinals and met the hosts South Africa in their latest encounter in Benoni. Sharan won the toss and decided to field first for the first time in the tournament. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (76) and Richard Seletswane (64) stood out with the bat as the Proteas set a 245-run target for India U-19. At one point, India were hanging at 32/4 but Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan played crucial knocks to take India out of danger. Raj Limbani hit the winning runs to take India to their fifth successive final.