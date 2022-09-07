Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Warns Of Civil War If ‘Hatred’ Is Allowed To Spread In Country

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said they have been requesting PM Narendra Modi that he should appeal that there be love, brotherhood and harmony among people and violence will not be tolerated.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(File photo) File Photo

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 4:02 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday warned the country could plunge into civil war if hatred over caste and religion is allowed to spread.

Addressing a press conference in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari ahead of the launch of the party's 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Gehlot also said there was a need to give the slogan of 'Bharat Jodo' as an atmosphere had been created in the country, for the first time since Independence, that there is hate, tension and violence.

The whole country is concerned about this, he said.

"We have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you should appeal that there be love, brotherhood and harmony among people and violence will not be tolerated. He has not done so till now," Gehlot said.

"There is so much polarisation, hate has been created in the name of caste and religion. If this is not controlled, it can go towards civil war," he said.

He urged them to act on the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of uniting the country.

May better sense prevail, he said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The current generation will not forgive them if they do not act, he added.

Rahul Gandhi believes in non-violence, he said, adding he has no hate in his heart.

Asked about the comments of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking swipe at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gehlot said those who have left the Congress, or are leaving, don't represent the feelings of the party.

PM Modi should understand the message Rahul Gandhi is trying to send out of love and brotherhood. 

The intentions of this government are not right, he alleged, adding it is the duty of the country to keep the country united.

Minorities in any area, be it Muslims or Hindus, are always worried what will happen if violence breaks out, he said.

Gehlot recounted how Gandhi had hugged Prime Minister Modi in Parliament and said the PM should have reciprocated and hugged him back.

The yatra will be launched from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday  and then move northwards, passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot and Jammu, before culminating in Srinagar.

Those participating in the yatra have been classified as "Bharat Yatris", "Atithi Yatras", "Pradesh Yatris" and "Volunteer Yatris".

The tagline of the yatra is "Mile Kadam, Jude Watan". 

(With PTI inputs)

