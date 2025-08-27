Punjab Faces Critical Flood Alert as Rivers Cross Danger Mark Amid Heavy Rainfall

The flood situation has turned alarming as major dams including Bhakra, Pong, Ranjit Sagar, and Shahpur Kandi have surged close to or above their designed thresholds. The Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams have already crossed their maximum water levels, while Bhakra Dam is only a few feet away from the danger mark. The Ravi River is experiencing unprecedented water flow of 4.60 lakh cusecs, causing flooding in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar districts. The Sutlej River recorded an inflow of 1.12 lakh cusecs, with the Gidderpindi-Yousufpur stretch seeing 57,900 cusecs flow, putting 35,000 acres of farmland at risk.