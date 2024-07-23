Viral Egg And Toothpaste Experiment On Instagram Exposed As A Hoax

However, Jennifer Mencias-Munoz, a health science educator at the Children’s Museum in Houston, Texas, told Fox News Digital that the experiment is scientifically impossible with the components used. "Toothpaste is a base, and so is the egg. There’s no reaction between the two," she explained. Instead, she noted that a similar jelly-like effect can be achieved by soaking a raw egg in vinegar for 24 hours, which breaks down the calcium carbonate in the eggshell, resulting in a rubbery, translucent egg.