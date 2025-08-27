Himachal Pradesh Faces Severe Weather Crisis with Heavy Floods and Infrastructure Damage

Himachal Pradesh faces continued moderate to heavy rainfall until September 1. IMD issues Yellow Alerts for August 27 in Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts amid ongoing weather threats.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh weather
Heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, several roads closed.
Himachal Pradesh weather today remains extremely concerning as the state continues to battle devastating Himachal Pradesh floods triggered by relentless heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained weather warnings across multiple districts, with authorities reporting widespread destruction and casualties.

Current Weather Situation and Alerts

The IMD weather forecast Himachal Pradesh indicates continued moderate to heavy rainfall until September 1, with the state receiving 62% more precipitation than normal in August. According to the Himachal weather IMD alert, Yellow Alert warnings are in effect for August 27 across Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rainfall continues to pose significant threats. The state has recorded extreme rainfall amounts, with Kullu receiving 155% excess rain, Shimla 112%, Solan 117%, and Una 128% above normal levels.

Heavy Floods Devastate Jammu and Kashmir, Over 30 Dead Amid Severe Weather Alert

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Devastating Infrastructure Impact

The Himachal Pradesh rains have caused catastrophic damage to critical infrastructure. The Chandigarh-Manali highway remains blocked for the third consecutive day, while the Manali-Leh highway has been completely shut due to severe flooding. The raging Beas River has washed away approximately 200 meters of the Manali-Leh highway and swept away multi-story buildings, including the iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant in Manali.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 690 roads remain closed statewide, with 320 closures in Mandi district alone and 132 in Kullu. The flooding has also disrupted power supply to 956 transformers and affected 517 water supply schemes across the state.

Related Content
Related Content

Educational Institutions Closure

Due to the severe weather conditions, authorities have ordered closure of all educational institutions across multiple districts. Schools in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and the Kullu subdivisions of Banjar, Kullu, and Manali remain shut. The closures affect all government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, and engineering institutions as a precautionary safety measure.

Casualties and Emergency Response

The Himachal Pradesh floods have resulted in significant casualties, with the death toll since June 20 reaching 156 people, including fatalities from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. The state has witnessed 77 flash floods, 41 cloudbursts, and 81 major landslides during this monsoon season. Emergency evacuation operations are ongoing, with residents from vulnerable areas being moved to relief camps and safer locations.

What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weather Forecast and Continued Warnings

The Himachal weather forecast indicates that heavy rainfall will persist until early September, complicating relief and restoration efforts. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely, with meteorologists warning of potential flash floods, landslides, and continued infrastructure disruption across the state. Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers, streams, and landslide-prone areas.

The state government continues coordinating with disaster response teams and emergency services to provide immediate relief and restore essential services across the affected regions.

