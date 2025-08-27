Himachal Pradesh Faces Severe Weather Crisis with Heavy Floods and Infrastructure Damage

The IMD weather forecast Himachal Pradesh indicates continued moderate to heavy rainfall until September 1, with the state receiving 62% more precipitation than normal in August. According to the Himachal weather IMD alert, Yellow Alert warnings are in effect for August 27 across Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rainfall continues to pose significant threats. The state has recorded extreme rainfall amounts, with Kullu receiving 155% excess rain, Shimla 112%, Solan 117%, and Una 128% above normal levels.