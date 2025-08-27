Heavy Floods Devastate Jammu and Kashmir, Over 30 Dead Amid Severe Weather Alert

Rivers Overflow Danger Levels

Multiple rivers across the Jammu region are flowing well above danger marks, creating severe J&K flood conditions. The Tawi River has crossed the 20-feet danger mark in Udhampur and is flowing above the alert level in Jammu city. The Chenab River in Ramban district has also breached the danger mark, prompting authorities to evacuate vulnerable areas. Other affected water bodies include the Basantar River in Samba, the Ujh River in Kathua, and the Ravi River, which has overflowed at the Modhopur barrage.