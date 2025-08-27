Heavy Floods Devastate Jammu and Kashmir, Over 30 Dead Amid Severe Weather Alert

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with catastrophic Jammu and Kashmir floods triggered by relentless rainfall, cloudbursts, and J&K flash floods that have claimed at least 30 lives and caused widespread destruction across the region.

Deadly Toll and Casualties

The devastating weather conditions have resulted in multiple fatalities, with at least nine pilgrims losing their lives in a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine at Adhkwari around 3 PM on Tuesday. In Doda district, four people died due to a cloudburst that triggered flash floods and damaged over ten houses. The overall death toll has risen beyond 30, according to officials.

Rivers Overflow Danger Levels

Multiple rivers across the Jammu region are flowing well above danger marks, creating severe J&K flood conditions. The Tawi River has crossed the 20-feet danger mark in Udhampur and is flowing above the alert level in Jammu city. The Chenab River in Ramban district has also breached the danger mark, prompting authorities to evacuate vulnerable areas. Other affected water bodies include the Basantar River in Samba, the Ujh River in Kathua, and the Ravi River, which has overflowed at the Modhopur barrage.

Infrastructure Devastation

The J&K weather alert today has led to catastrophic infrastructure damage. A major portion of the Fourth Tawi Bridge collapsed in Jammu city, forcing its complete closure. The Jammu-Pathankot highway bridge has also collapsed, while shooting stones have blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The Srinagar-Leh highway remains shut due to fresh snowfall at Zojila Pass.

Communication and Transport Disruption

Mobile telephone and internet services have been severely disrupted across the Kashmir Valley due to damage to optical fiber networks. The situation has prompted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to describe communication as "almost nonexistent," comparing it to the isolation experienced during 2014 and 2019. Northern Railways has cancelled 22 trains and short-terminated 27 others due to the severe weather conditions.

Weather Forecast and Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Jammu region, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential hailstorms. According to the J&K weather update, moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue until August 27, with possibilities of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. The IMD recorded extreme rainfall amounts, with Kathua receiving 155.6 mm, Bhaderwah 99.8 mm, and Jammu 81.5 mm in just 24 hours.

Government Response and Emergency Measures

In response to the crisis, authorities have ordered the closure of all educational institutions and government offices (except essential services) in the Jammu division until August 27. Over 3,500 residents have been evacuated from flood-affected areas, with multi-agency rescue operations involving the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and local volunteers. Relief camps have been established at multiple locations, including the Youth Hostel in Jammu.

Emergency Helplines

For assistance and updates, the administration has established helpline numbers: +91 9906019460 and +91 9906019446. Additional emergency services include Police (100), Ambulance (102, 108), and Fire Service (101).

The Jammu weather forecast indicates that conditions may begin to improve from Wednesday afternoon, though the next 24 hours remain critical for the region's recovery efforts. The situation continues to be closely monitored as rescue operations persist across the affected areas.

