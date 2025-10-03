J&K Weather Forecast: Severe Weather Alert as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain and Snowfall

Severe Weather Alert - October 5-7

J&K MeT weather alert has issued a comprehensive advisory warning of widespread heavy rainfall and snowfall from October 5-7 due to an active western disturbance. This represents the most significant weather system to impact the region in recent weeks.

J&K weather advisory includes severe warnings for:

Peak Activity Period: Night of October 5 through morning of October 7, with maximum intensity expected during this 36-hour window

Snowfall Areas: Moderate to heavy snowfall predicted over higher reaches, including:

Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian

Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass

Gulmarg, Kupwara-Sadhna Pass

Light snowfall expected in the middle reaches

Rainfall Zones: Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for Jammu division with thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60-70 kmph.