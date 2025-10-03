J&K Weather Forecast: Severe Weather Alert as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain and Snowfall

Jammu experiences warm, sunny to partly cloudy weather with temperatures up to 32°C, while Srinagar remains cooler at 15°C with occasional light rain and moderate humidity. J&K forecast shows contrasting conditions across regions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Snowfall in JK
| Photo: PTI/S Irfan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Severe weather alert issued for J&K, October 5-7, with heavy rain and snowfall from a western disturbance.

  • Peak intensity expected October 5 night through October 7 morning with 40-70 kmph winds.

  • Higher reaches face moderate to heavy snowfall; the Jammu division expects very heavy rainfall.

  • Major highways may close; farmers advised to suspend operations; travel discouraged during peak period.

Current Weather Conditions

The weather in Jammu shows sunny to partly cloudy conditions with temperatures reaching 32°C on Friday, October 3, 2025. Current conditions in Jammu feature humid weather with 70°F low and 90°F high with clear skies and gentle winds. Meanwhile, Srinagar experiences cooler conditions at 15°C with 77% humidity and westerly winds at 11.1 km/h.

J&K weather forecast indicates a significant contrast between regions, with the Jammu division experiencing warmer, clearer weather while the Kashmir valley shows partly cloudy conditions with occasional light rain expected.

Severe Weather Alert - October 5-7

J&K MeT weather alert has issued a comprehensive advisory warning of widespread heavy rainfall and snowfall from October 5-7 due to an active western disturbance. This represents the most significant weather system to impact the region in recent weeks.

J&K weather advisory includes severe warnings for:

Peak Activity Period: Night of October 5 through morning of October 7, with maximum intensity expected during this 36-hour window

Snowfall Areas: Moderate to heavy snowfall predicted over higher reaches, including:

  • Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian

  • Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass

  • Gulmarg, Kupwara-Sadhna Pass

  • Light snowfall expected in the middle reaches

Rainfall Zones: Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for Jammu division with thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60-70 kmph.

Regional Weather Breakdown

Jammu and Kashmir weather alert shows distinct regional variations:

Kashmir Division:

  • Moderate to heavy rain expected in the plains

  • Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches above 3000m

  • Light snow possible in middle elevations (2000-3000m)

  • Peak temperatures: 15-20°C with significant cooling expected

Jammu Division:

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms

  • Hailstorms are possible at isolated locations

  • Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph

  • Temperature range: 20-30°C

Transportation and Infrastructure Impact

J&K snowfall alert warns of significant disruptions:

Highway Closures: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Srinagar-Leh Highway face potential closure due to heavy snowfall and landslides

Landslide Risk: Increased chances of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones over vulnerable stretches pose risks to commuters

Water Level Rise: Rivers, streams, and nallahs are expected to experience rising water levels with waterlogging threats in low-lying areas

Jammu & Kashmir: Weekly Weather Outlook

Jammu weekly weather forecast shows dramatic changes ahead:

  • October 3: Clear and humid with 90°F high/70°F low in Jammu; 75°F/49°F in Srinagar

  • October 4: Strong morning thunderstorms with 88°F/66°F in Jammu; 71°F/47°F with isolated thunderstorms in Srinagar

  • October 5: Brief morning showers transitioning to 82°F/65°F in Jammu; 65°F/44°F with thunderstorms in Srinagar

  • October 6: Heavy rainfall with 68°F/63°F in Jammu; 56°F/46°F with overcast conditions in Srinagar

  • October 7: Afternoon rain clearing to 76°F/60°F in Jammu; 57°F/44°F with continued rain showers in Srinagar

  • October 8-10: Sunny and pleasant conditions returning with temperatures stabilizing around 79-81°F in Jammu and 65-68°F in Srinagar

Agricultural and Safety Advisory

J&K weather forecast includes critical advisories:

Agricultural Impact: Farmers are advised to suspend all farm activities from October 5-7 due to severe weather conditions that could damage crops and disrupt harvesting operations

Travel Advisory:

  • Avoid unnecessary travel during the peak weather period

  • Monitor road conditions, especially on mountain passes

  • Carry emergency supplies if travel is essential

Emergency Preparedness:

  • Lightning and thunderstorm safety measuresare essential

  • Prepare for power outages in affected areas

  • Stock essential supplies before weather system arrival

The current weather pattern represents a significant autumn transition for J&K, with the western disturbance marking the beginning of winter weather patterns across the union territory

Published At:
Tags

