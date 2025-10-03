UP Rain Alert: Orange Alert Issued as Monsoon Makes Strong Comeback

Orange alert for 25+ UP districts with heavy to very heavy rainfall through October 5
Eastern UP faces red alert conditions with extremely heavy rain and 40-50 kmph winds
40+ districts under yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall
Pleasant relief from heat as temperatures drop 1-2°C; hailstorm warning for western UP October 6
UP weather today shows active monsoon conditions with light to moderate rain across most districts on Friday, October 3, 2025. Weather in Uttar Pradesh today features temperatures ranging from 23°C minimum to 30°C maximum with high humidity levels at 85-90% and overcast skies dominating the state.
Current Weather Conditions
UP temperature today has dropped significantly from previous weeks, with relief from intense heat and humidity as cloud cover persists. Current conditions show partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms developing across various regions, marking a welcome change from the scorching post-monsoon weather.
UP Rain Alert and IMD Warnings
UP rain alert has been upgraded with orange alerts issued for 25+ districts experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 3. IMD alert in Uttar Pradesh warns of extremely heavy rainfall in eastern regions with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.
Orange Alert Districts (October 3-5):
Eastern UP: Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidasnagar, Jaunpur
Heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning expected
Yellow Alert: Covers 40+ districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Ayodhya, Bahraich, and surrounding areas.
Uttar Pradesh: Regional Weather Breakdown
Uttar Pradesh weather today varies significantly across different regions:
Eastern UP (Most Affected):
Very heavy rainfall expected in 11 districts with red alert conditions
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds 40-50 kmph
Risk of hailstorms at isolated places
Central UP:
Moderate to heavy rainfall with temperatures 25-30°C
Lucknow experiencing pleasant weather with intermittent showers
Kanpur showing similar patterns with cloudy skies
Western UP:
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and 30-40 kmph winds
Hail warning issued for October 6 due to incoming western disturbance
Noida and Ghaziabad under yellow alert
Weather System Analysis
UP weather forecast attributes the intensified rainfall to multiple meteorological factors:
Primary Driver: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal bringing moisture-laden winds toward the Indo-Gangetic plains
Supporting Systems:
Upper air cyclonic circulation over central UP between 1.5-3.1 km height
Cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan at 0.9 km level
Western disturbance approaching from October 4
Uttar Pradesh: Extended Weather Outlook
UP weather update shows sustained wet conditions through the first week of October:
October 3: Orange alert with heavy to very heavy rain in eastern districts, moderate rain elsewhere
October 4: Red alert continues for eastern UP with extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with 40-50 kmph winds
October 5: Heavy rainfall continuing in Bhagalpur basin and central UP districts with gradual improvement expected
October 6: Hailstorm warning for western UP due to western disturbance interaction
October 7: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms before significant improvement
Agricultural and Safety Impact
Uttar Pradesh rains pose both benefits and challenges:
Agricultural Concerns:
Late-season crops at risk from excessive rainfall and hailstorms
Waterlogging threat in low-lying agricultural areas
Harvesting operations severely impacted during peak activity period
Safety Advisories:
Lightning safety warnings issued for 57+ districts
Farmers advised to postpone field operations and secure livestock
Avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorm periods
Public Impact:
Pleasant relief from oppressive heat with temperatures dropping 1-2°C
Traffic disruptions possible in waterlogged areas
Festival activities may be affected during intense rainfall spells
The current weather pattern represents the final major monsoon activity over Uttar Pradesh, with post-monsoon conditions expected to establish after October 10 as the weather systems move eastward.