Torrential Rains Batter J&K, Rescue Operations Ongoing

The incessant rains have led to the water levels of almost all rivers including Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi and Basanter rising several feet above the danger level.

Torrential Rains Batter J&K
Representative image Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thousands of people were rescued from low-lying areas as heavy rains continued for the fourth consecutive day in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • The incessant rains have led to the water levels of almost all rivers including Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi and Basanter rising several feet above the danger level.

Thousands of people were rescued from low-lying areas as heavy rains continued for the fourth consecutive day in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. A rescue operation is still underway in Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari where a landslide claimed the lives of nine pilgrims, while injuring 21 others, PTI reported citing officials. 

The incessant rains have led to the water levels of almost all rivers including Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi and Basanter rising several feet above the danger level. The rains were also experienced in the Kashmir valley overnight where the main Jhelum river has crossed the flood-alert mark of 21 feet at Sangam in the Anantnag district, and was just two feet below the flood-alert mark of 18 feet downstream at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

Heavy rains also marked their presence in the Kishtwar district where flash floods washed away 10 residential houses and a bridge in remote Margi area of the Kishtwar district, but there was no immediate report of any casualty.

Cloudburst in Ramban - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
J&K Floods: Atleast 10 Dead, Including 6 In Vaishno Devi Yatra Route Landslide

BY Outlook News Desk

More than 12 paramilitary personnel were also trapped in the flooded Lakhanpur village in the Kathua district, and efforts are on to shift them to safety, officials said.Several houses and bridges were also damaged due to the rains. 

Internet connectivity remains affected due to "fiber cuts at multiple locations".

Other areas in India have also experienced flood-like situations. As many as 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians were evacuated from a flooded village in Punjab by an Army helicopter on Wednesday morning, minutes before the building they were sheltering in collapsed, a defence spokesperson said.

Incessant heavy rain in parts of Punjab has triggered flash floods in various areas, with the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets in spate.

With PTI inputs

