Torrential Rains Batter J&K, Rescue Operations Ongoing

The incessant rains have led to the water levels of almost all rivers including Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi and Basanter rising several feet above the danger level. The rains were also experienced in the Kashmir valley overnight where the main Jhelum river has crossed the flood-alert mark of 21 feet at Sangam in the Anantnag district, and was just two feet below the flood-alert mark of 18 feet downstream at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

