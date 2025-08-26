IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Jammu: Schools Closed as Flash Flood Warning Continues

Current Weather Situation

Heavy rainfall continues to batter multiple districts, including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar. The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 kmph across most areas. There is also a risk of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in vulnerable areas. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions. Jammu recorded 190.4mm of rainfall on August 24, marking the second-highest downpour in a century for the month.