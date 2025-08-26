IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Jammu: Schools Closed as Flash Flood Warning Continues

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with possible cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides through August 27, 2025. Educational institutions across the Jammu Division remain closed today following the Director of School Education's order due to severe weather conditions.
Current Weather Situation
Heavy rainfall continues to batter multiple districts, including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar. The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 kmph across most areas. There is also a risk of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in vulnerable areas. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions. Jammu recorded 190.4mm of rainfall on August 24, marking the second-highest downpour in a century for the month.
Flood Alert in J&K
Multiple rivers have crossed danger marks, with the Tawi River water level expected to reach dangerous levels. The Beas, Ujh, and Ravi rivers are flowing above normal, creating flood-like conditions in low-lying areas. Ranjeet Sagar Dam has also reached the danger mark, prompting authorities to issue immediate alerts.
Rescue Operations and Impact
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has conducted extensive rescue operations using boats and specialized equipment. Forty-five students from the Indian Institute were evacuated from flooded hostel quarters. A vital Jammu-Pathankot highway bridge near Kathua suffered damage due to flash floods.
J&K Weather: Safety Measures
Authorities have issued emergency contact numbers: 0191-2525542 and 0191-2571616 for immediate assistance. The J&K Disaster Management Authority sent SMS alerts warning residents to stay away from nallahs, riverbanks, and loose structures. Citizens are advised to avoid trekking in mountainous areas and remain in safe locations until weather conditions improve.
The IMD continues monitoring the situation through official channels at mausam.imd.gov.in, with weather conditions expected to gradually improve after August 27