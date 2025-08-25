Heavy Rains in Punjab: Educational Institutions Closed as Flood Alert Continues

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for Punjab today, August 25, 2025, with thunderstorms and lightning expected across most districts. The Punjab Agricultural University weather station recorded 19.8mm of rainfall with temperatures ranging between 27°C to 30.8°C. Weather conditions are predicted to remain wet through August 29.
Government Response
The Punjab government has activated emergency protocols with disaster management teams on standby. Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited affected areas and assured compensation for losses. Relief measures include deployment of food packets, medical teams, and rescue equipment.
Interim compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre has been demanded for crop losses. The State Disaster Response Force continues monitoring with rescue teams positioned in vulnerable districts. Punjab is experiencing intense monsoon activity with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing heavy rainfall alerts across multiple districts. The Pathankot district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday due to incessant rains and rising water levels.
Critical Flood Conditions
The Beas River has crossed the danger mark at multiple points, creating severe flood conditions in Kapurthala and adjoining districts. Over 70,000 cusecs of water released from the Pong Dam has worsened the situation. The Ujh and Ravi rivers near the India-Pakistan border are also swollen due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir.
Impact on Agriculture and Infrastructure
Approximately 35,000 to 40,000 acres of paddy crop are at risk in flood-affected areas. Major waterlogging has been reported in Zirakpur, Mohali, causing traffic disruptions. Several border villages in Pathankot are facing grim conditions with rising water levels.
Safety Advisory
Authorities have advised residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD continues issuing regular updates through mausam.imd.gov.in. Rainfall intensity is expected to gradually decrease after August 28.