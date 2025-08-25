Delhi Weather Today: Monsoon Activity Continues with Light to Moderate Rain

Delhi braces for widespread monsoon showers with cloudy skies and thundershowers today. AQI remains satisfactory, offering clean air during the rainy spell.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi Weather Today
Delhi Weather Today: Monsoon Activity Continues with Light to Moderate Rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued wet weather conditions for Delhi today, August 25, 2025, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected across the capital city and NCR region.

Current Weather Conditions

Delhi is currently experiencing generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers. The temperature has been recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius at the main Safdarjung weather station, with 100% humidity levels creating muggy conditions across the city. The wind speed remains light at 3.7 km/h from the northeast direction.

Delhi: Today's Weather Forecast

According to the IMD's official forecast, Delhi weather today will feature a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers likely at most places. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 32-34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23.9 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds are predicted to be 15-25 km/h from the southeast direction during different parts of the day.

Mumbai Rains Today: City Experiences Light to Moderate Showers with IMD Alert

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Recent Weather Activity

Delhi has experienced significant rainfall over the weekend, with heavy thunderstorms and strong winds affecting the capital on August 23 and 24. The IMD issued a red alert on Saturday evening due to intense rainfall, which recorded 35.6 mm of precipitation at Safdarjung station. The recent weather activity caused waterlogging in several areas and led to traffic disruptions across multiple parts of the city.

Extended Weather Outlook

The monsoon conditions are expected to persist throughout the week. From August 26 onwards, Delhi may experience very light to light rain under generally cloudy skies. The IMD has forecast similar weather patterns for all districts of Delhi, including North, South, East, Central, and Southwest Delhi.

The monsoon trough continues to influence weather conditions across the region, passing through various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and extending to the Bay of Bengal. This weather system, combined with cyclonic circulations over different parts of India, is contributing to the sustained rainfall activity.

Delhi Air Quality Update

Despite the wet conditions, Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 67-80, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The recent rainfall has helped improve air quality levels across the NCR region, with Gurugram recording an AQI of 81 and Noida at 100.

Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and plan their travel accordingly, as moderate rain with thunderstorms may continue to affect daily activities. The IMD weather updates suggest that this active monsoon phase will provide much-needed relief from the earlier humid conditions while maintaining pleasant temperatures below normal levels.

For the latest Delhi weather alerts and updates, residents can check the official IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in for real-time information and warnings.

Published At:
