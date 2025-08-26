J&K Floods: Atleast 10 Dead, Including 6 In Vaishno Devi Yatra Route Landslide

CM Omar Abdullah calls situation “quite serious”, orders high alert as houses damaged, highways blocked and ten killed.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu Kashmir weather: Landslide, Cloudburst, flash floods in J&Ks Ramban_photo 1
Cloudburst in Ramban | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ten killed; over two dozen houses and bridges damaged as water bodies flow above danger mark.

  • Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar, Kishtwar-Doda highways due to landslides and flash floods.

  • Relief works ordered under SDRF norms; CM to fly to Jammu to personally monitor situation.

At least 10 people, including six pilgrims struck by a landslide on the Vaishno Devi route, were killed, and over two dozen houses and bridges were damaged as heavy rains continued to pound Jammu. All water bodies have been estimated to be flowing above the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere.

According to PTI, the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was also halted as a precaution, officials said, adding that dozens of steep roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flash floods, and that traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was paused.

Relentless heavy rain led to havoc not just in Jammu, which saw flashfloods, landslides and the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine being suspended, but also in the Kashmir Valley. Infrastructure was severely damaged, with bridges collapsing and mobile towers and electricity poles breaking like virtual twigs.

Telecom services collapsed in large parts of the union territory, leading to millions being cut off from communication and escalating problems, officials said.

The winding path leading to the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on the hill of Trikuta was a scene of destruction. Around 3 p.m., the slope literally collapsed, killing at least six people and injuring 14. The number may increase.

PTI reported that rescuers rushed to extricate individuals buried beneath the rubble close to the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari. Officials stated that several people were thought to be trapped. About halfway through the 12-kilometer, torturous journey from Katra town to the mountaintop shrine, a landslide occurred.

Due to the rain, authorities decided to suspend the yatra on the Himkoti trek route as a precaution. The yatra had been travelling the old route from the morning till 1:30 pm.

Many relatives gathered at the hospital and the Vaishno Devi base camp in Katra, looking for news of their loved ones. Some of the injured have been shifted to the Narayana Hospital in Katra, about 15 km from Jammu.

Three relief columns of the Army were swiftly mobilised in rescue and relief operations in and around Katra, the PRO Defence Jammu said.

“One Column is assisting in saving lives in Ardhkuwari, Katra. One relief column reached the location of the landslide on the road from Katra to Thakra Kot, and one column assisted south of Jaurian. Efforts are on to save lives, provide assistance to the needy and take the civilians to safe areas. Close coordination with civil agencies is being carried out,” he said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the situation in certain areas of Jammu "quite serious" on Tuesday and ordered the administration to remain on high alert.

According to an official spokesperson, the CM presided over an emergency conference to assess the flood-like conditions in the Jammu division.

In a post on X, Abdullah's office stated that the chief minister gave officers instructions to remain vigilant and take all required action.

According to Abdullah, the situation was "quite serious" in many areas of Jammu.  "I'll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation," he stated.

The divisional commissioner of Jammu and the deputy commissioners of each of the ten districts informed Abdullah on the situation on the ground and their readiness to handle emergencies during the emergency review meeting.

"The relief and restoration works will proceed strictly as per SDRF norms. However, wherever additional requirements arise beyond these norms, I will personally ensure that further provisions are made available," the chief minister told the officers.

Abdullah instructed the administration to ensure the timely supply of food, clean drinking water, medicines and other essentials to affected families. He stressed that vulnerable populations must receive assistance on a priority basis.

The chief minister stated that in the event of an equipment shortage, the Fire and Emergency Services should be contacted right away, as authorities llaboureddiligently to pump out water from metropolitan areas.

He also demanded that hospitals and other critical facilities have a constant electricity supply.

In order to facilitate the efficient transportation of vital supplies and rescue efforts, Abdullah instructed officials to prioritise the restoration of highways and important connection routes.  He gave the deputy commissioners instructions to keep in regular contact with the SDRF, the Army, the police, and other organisations.

He was told by officials that control rooms have been activated and that machinery and personnel are constantly on high alert in case of an emergency.

The chief minister emphasised the need to maintain lines of communication with the people to provide them with timely updates and assistance.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions and offices, excluding critical services and law and order sectors, due to severe rain.

The Basantar, Tawi, and Chenab rivers' water levels are currently at the alert level due to the Meteorological Department's projection of extremely high rainfall in the Jammu division during the next forty hours.

It has been strongly recommended that people avoid regions that are prone to flooding and riverbanks.

"In view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions and in the interest of public safety, it is hereby ordered that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres, and training institutes, shall remain closed tomorrow," Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar said in an order.

He said all government and private offices will also remain closed, except departments and services classified as essential, such as health, emergency response, utilities, and law and order.

All government and private schools in the Jammu division remained closed on Tuesday.

Published At:
