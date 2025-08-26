The winding path leading to the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on the hill of Trikuta was a scene of destruction. Around 3 p.m., the slope literally collapsed, killing at least six people and injuring 14. The number may increase.



PTI reported that rescuers rushed to extricate individuals buried beneath the rubble close to the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari. Officials stated that several people were thought to be trapped. About halfway through the 12-kilometer, torturous journey from Katra town to the mountaintop shrine, a landslide occurred.