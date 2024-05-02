Outlook News Wrap, May 2: Global Lookout Notice Against Revanna, Heavy Rains In Dubai, Biden's 'Xenophobic' Remark & More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap, Outlook brings to you the top stories of the day. Today we are straightaway focusing on the ongoing sex scandal row involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. A global lookout notice has been issued against him while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sought PM Modi's apology for backing Revanna.
In other news, within days since experiencing a flood-like situation, UAE's Dubai and Abu Dhabi once again hit by thunderstorms and heavy rain. Several flights have been either diverted or cancelled owing to the inclement weather conditions.
Read All These And More In Outlook's May 2 News Wrap
'Sex Tapes' Case: Global Lookout Notice Issued Against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna
A lookout notice has been issued for JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of featuring in obscene videos and photographs, allegedly involving the sexual abuse of several women. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, issued the notice at all immigration points across the world after Prajwal, who is also an MP from Hasan constituency, allegedly fled to Frankfurt, Germany on April 26. READ FULL STORY.
Rahul Gandhi; Seeks PM Modi's Apology For Backing A 'Mass Rapist'| Details
Strongly ctiticising Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna over the ongoing sexual abuse row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Revanna had raped 400 women and made their videos. Furthermore, the Congress MP also sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for backing Revanna, the 'mass rapist'. READ FULL STORY.
India, China, Japan Facing Economic Woes Because They're 'Xenophobic': Biden
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the reason why countries like China, Japan, Russia and India were "stalling badly economically" or "having troubles" was because they are "xenophobic" and do not want immigrants. READ FULL STORY.
Heavy Rain Hits Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Flights Cancelled, Diverted|Details Inside
Within days since the United Arab Emirates witnessed severe flooding in April after receiving over a year's worth rainfall in 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms once again hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai early on Thursday. The inconvenient weather conditions in the land of desserts has led multiple flight cancellations. READ FULL STORY.
Galgotias University Students Are Protesting. They Don’t Know Why
A group of students from Galgotias University in Greater Noida, who protested in Delhi over remarks by Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda, have faced widespread criticism on social media for their apparent lack of knowledge about the issues they were protesting. The students were interviewed by Aaj Tak during their protest march towards Congress headquarters in Delhi, and their responses have been widely shared on social media platforms. READ FULL STORY
T20 World Cup: Debutants CAN Name Squad Under Saad Zafar's Captaincy
Canada, who will play their first-ever T20 World Cup, have named their 15-member squad for the 2024 Men's World Cup starting in June. All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar is named as captain and will boast some experienced names in the squad. (More Cricket News) READ FULL STORY
‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1’ Teaser: Pawan Kalyan Wages A War For Justice Against Bobby Deol In Epic Action-Saga
Actor Pawan Kalyan, renowned for his mass entertainers, is all set to play a vigilante warrior in a period action-thriller, titled ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit’. The epic saga is set in the backdrop of the Mughal empire, and also stars Bobby Deol. Now adding to the excitement, the makers have released the teaser of the film, and it features Pawan Kalyan fighting an evil emperor, played by Deol. READ FULL STORY.