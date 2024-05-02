National

Outlook News Wrap, May 2: Global Lookout Notice Against Revanna, Heavy Rains In Dubai, Biden's 'Xenophobic' Remark & More

Outlook May 2 News Wrap: Top stories of the day include the ongoing row over sexual abuse charges on JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Rahul Gandhi seeking PM Modi's apology for backing Revanna, Joe Biden's 'Xenophobic' remark, protest in Galgotia University, today's IPL match and much more.

Advertisement

Outlook News Wrap, May 2: Global Lookout Notice Against Revanna, Heavy Rains In Dubai, Biden's 'Xenophobic' Remark & More
info_icon

Hello readers! Through this news wrap, Outlook brings to you the top stories of the day. Today we are straightaway focusing on the ongoing sex scandal row involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. A global lookout notice has been issued against him while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sought PM Modi's apology for backing Revanna.

In other news, within days since experiencing a flood-like situation, UAE's Dubai and Abu Dhabi once again hit by thunderstorms and heavy rain. Several flights have been either diverted or cancelled owing to the inclement weather conditions.

Read All These And More In Outlook's May 2 News Wrap

'Sex Tapes' Case: Global Lookout Notice Issued Against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna

Advertisement


A lookout notice has been issued for JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of featuring in obscene videos and photographs, allegedly involving the sexual abuse of several women. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, issued the notice at all immigration points across the world after Prajwal, who is also an MP from Hasan constituency, allegedly fled to Frankfurt, Germany on April 26. READ FULL STORY.

Rahul Gandhi; Seeks PM Modi's Apology For Backing A 'Mass Rapist'| Details

Strongly ctiticising Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna over the ongoing sexual abuse row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Revanna had raped 400 women and made their videos. Furthermore, the Congress MP also sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for backing Revanna, the 'mass rapist'. READ FULL STORY.

Advertisement

India, China, Japan Facing Economic Woes Because They're 'Xenophobic': Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the reason why countries like China, Japan, Russia and India were "stalling badly economically" or "having troubles" was because they are "xenophobic" and do not want immigrants. READ FULL STORY.

Heavy Rain Hits Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Flights Cancelled, Diverted|Details Inside

Within days since the United Arab Emirates witnessed severe flooding in April after receiving over a year's worth rainfall in 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms once again hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai early on Thursday. The inconvenient weather conditions in the land of desserts has led multiple flight cancellations. READ FULL STORY.

Galgotias University Students Are Protesting. They Don’t Know Why

A group of students from Galgotias University in Greater Noida, who protested in Delhi over remarks by Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda, have faced widespread criticism on social media for their apparent lack of knowledge about the issues they were protesting.  The students were interviewed by Aaj Tak during their protest march towards Congress headquarters in Delhi, and their responses have been widely shared on social media platforms. READ FULL STORY

T20 World Cup: Debutants CAN Name Squad Under Saad Zafar's Captaincy


Canada, who will play their first-ever T20 World Cup, have named their 15-member squad for the 2024 Men's World Cup starting in June. All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar is named as captain and will boast some experienced names in the squad. (More Cricket News) READ FULL STORY

Advertisement

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1’ Teaser: Pawan Kalyan Wages A War For Justice Against Bobby Deol In Epic Action-Saga

Actor Pawan Kalyan, renowned for his mass entertainers, is all set to play a vigilante warrior in a period action-thriller, titled ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit’. The epic saga is set in the backdrop of the Mughal empire, and also stars Bobby Deol. Now adding to the excitement, the makers have released the teaser of the film, and it features Pawan Kalyan fighting an evil emperor, played by Deol. READ FULL STORY.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media