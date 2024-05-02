‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1’ Teaser: Pawan Kalyan Wages A War For Justice Against Bobby Deol In Epic Action-Saga

Actor Pawan Kalyan, renowned for his mass entertainers, is all set to play a vigilante warrior in a period action-thriller, titled ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit’. The epic saga is set in the backdrop of the Mughal empire, and also stars Bobby Deol. Now adding to the excitement, the makers have released the teaser of the film, and it features Pawan Kalyan fighting an evil emperor, played by Deol.
The teaser starts with Mughal soldiers oppressing the poor by looting them. A young girl then asks her father, “Do our lives have no value? They are exploiting us and taking away our hard earned income.” To which, the father replied, “Everyone is answerable to the higher authority. Our leader loots us who in turn gives his wealth to the Nawab of Golkanda who is governed by the Mughal emperor.” Watch the teaser and poster here:
Soon after, Bobby Deol is shown as the fierce Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The man is then seen telling the daughter that God will send someone to save them, and Pawan's character is then depicted to be jumping from a fort while fighting an entire army with swords and spears.
‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit’ is written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, and revolves around the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. The film is jointly produced by A Dayakar Rao and AM Rathnam under the production company MegaSurya Production. The action-saga, which is distributed by Reliance Entertainment, boasts of a music score by Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravan. Ben Lock, known for films like ‘Aquaman’, ‘Warcraft’, ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, is behind the VFX for the vigilante action-thriller.
‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1’ has an ensemble star cast including Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjeet Virk, Nargis Fakhri, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar and others. While it is scheduled to release in 2024, its exact date is yet to be announced by the makers.