Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Not Shelved; Will Join Shoot After Polls

The producer of the film AM Rathnam addressed a public gathering and busted rumours about the film.

As per media reports, he said: " ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will make him known as a Powerstar nationwide, not just in the Telugu states. He recently shot some scenes for the film and will resume after the elections. If I wanted to make money; I would’ve insisted on them completing the film within days. The film is set in the 17th century and it takes time.”