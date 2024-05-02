International

UAE Weather: Heavy Rain Hits Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Flights Cancelled, Diverted|Details Inside

According to the local media reports, Dubai woke up to strong winds, thunder, and lightning at around 3 am on Thursday and a hour later, an amber alert was issued by the weather department indicating the presence of rain-bearing clouds in the sky covering most parts of the country. Reports by local news agencies suggested that adverse weather conditions were expected to prevail until May 3.