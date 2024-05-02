'Prajwal Revanna Raped 400 women', Alleges Rahul Gandhi; Seeks PM Modi's Apology For Backing A 'Mass Rapist'| Details

Strongly ctiticising Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna over the ongoing sexual abuse row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Revanna had raped 400 women and made their videos. Furthermore, the Congress MP also sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for backing Revanna, the 'mass rapist'.
Targeting PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Gandhi said that the prime minister should apologise to the women of India for seeking votes for Revanna.
What all did Rahul Gandhi say?
Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The PM should also apologise to the mothers and sisters of India. Prajwal Revanna rapes 400 women and makes videos. This is not a sex scandal but mass rape.”
Advertisement
“The Prime Minister supported the mass rapist on the stage in front of Karnataka. He (Modi) told Karnataka that if you voted for this rapist, it will help me,” Gandhi alleged and added: “Every woman in Karnataka should know when the Prime Minister was asking for your vote, he was aware of what Prajwal did", Gandhi added.
He further alleged that every BJP leader was aware that Prajwal is a "mass rapist" and yet they supported him and the party formed an alliance with JD(S).
“It is news worldwide that the PM solicited votes for a mass rapist. This is BJP’s ideology. They are ready to form alliances and do anything for power,” Gandhi said.
Advertisement
Prajwal Revanna facing sexual abuse charges
Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, is facing allegations of sexually abusing women. The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.
Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.
He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26. JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.