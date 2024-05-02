Galgotias University Students Are Protesting. They Don’t Know Why

A group of students from Galgotias University in Greater Noida, who protested in Delhi over remarks by Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda, have faced widespread criticism on social media for their apparent lack of knowledge about the issues they were protesting.
The students were interviewed by Aaj Tak during their protest march towards Congress headquarters in Delhi, and their responses have been widely shared on social media platforms.
The students' placards mentioned a range of issues, including inheritance tax to Prime Minister Modi’s stance ‘mangalsutra and wealth redistribution’, urban naxalism, and women empowerment (Nari Shakti). But when asked about the motive behind their demonstration, they were clueless.
Some students even failed to read the slogans written on their own placards. When asked to read a slogan on a placard, a student mispronounced 'urban naxal' as 'urban maxwell'.
One student said he wanted a "developed India", but couldn't elaborate further. Another student admitted to having no clear information about the Congress manifesto, which was the very thing they were protesting against.
The video has sparked a lively debate on social media, with many users criticising the university for allowing the protest to go ahead. Social media users have questioned the students' understanding of the issues they were protesting, with some labelling them as "uninformed" and "misguided".
The answers of students on camera also triggered a meme fest. One user wrote, "FOR YEARS INDIA WAS WAITING for #whatsappuniversity to set up a physical campus. It's finally here #GalgotiaUniversity."
The term "WhatsApp University" has become a popular meme in India, symbolising the spread of fake news and misinformation through WhatsApp forwards. The phrase has gained a popular meme status and been a subject of stand-up comics.
Supriya Shrinate, Member of Congress Working Committee also reacted to the video, saying, "I feel pity for these children, the future of India does not know the difference between WhatsApp lies and truth.
“The students of Galgotia University who came to protest at the Congress office today did not even know why they had come and whom were they protesting against? Some small-time BJP leader must have brought them here.”
She added: “I am angry at Narendra Modi, who ruined an entire race, an entire generation by spreading lies. There is concern for these children, their parents, and those expensive universities that charge a lot of money but make the children part of the herd mentality.”
“Ask questions on children, unemployment, inflation, poverty, crimes against women. You are really worried, every Indian should be.”