Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Underway In Udhampur Forest Near Patnitop

An encounter erupted Tuesday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. The gun fight is underway inside Akar forests near famous health resort Patnitop in the district.
In a statement, Army said, “Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was launched in Akar Forest near Patnitop. Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress”.
Recently, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed spike in terror activities with two encounters erupting just two days back on Sunday between security forces and militants in Kishtwar and Udhampur districts. While, the encounter in Kishtwar had no impact on the annual Machail Mata Yatra in the Paddar area, the adequate security arrangemnets were put in place for the safety of pilgrims visiting the shrine.
Besides, there was exchange of fire between security forces and militants in the forests of Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Sunday evening. A brief gunfight between the two sides had erupted inside Khaned forests, however there was no report of any casualty.
Meanwhile, the recent spike in terror activities has been mostly witnessed in the Jammu region. The militants have been able to carry out some of the deadly attacks in the region including in Reasi, Kathua and Doda.
The security forces have said the recent terror activities are an attempt by Pakistan to revive terrorism in the Jammu region.
Reportedly, over 70 people, including 52 security personnel have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.