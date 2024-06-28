National

'Deeply Biased': India 'Rejects' US State Department's Report On Religious Freedom

It said that the criticism against India in the report was based out of selectively picked incidents, aimed at advancing "preconceived narratives".

X/@DrSJaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar
info_icon

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reacted to the US State Department's report on religious freedom, saying that it was "deeply biased" and lacked an understanding of India's social fabric.

It said that the criticism against India in the report was based out of selectively picked incidents, aimed at advancing "preconceived narratives". MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "In some cases, the very validity of laws and regulations are questioned by the report."

"As in the past, the report is deeply biased, lacks an understanding of India's social fabric and is visibly driven by vote-bank considerations and a prescriptive outlook," Jaiswal said.

He further said, "Exercise mix of imputations, misrepresentations, selective use of facts and reliance on biased sources."

The MEA said that it "rejects" US State Department's report on religious freedom.

The External Affairs Ministry further said that the US' report targeted regulations that monitor the misuse of financial flows into the nation, suggesting burden of compliance unreasonable.

US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report - | Photo: AP/PTI
US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report

BY Outlook Web Desk

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, while announcing the release of the latest report on Religious Freedom, highlighted the "concerning increase" in hate speech and anti-conversion laws in India.

In his remarks, Blinken said that religious freedom across the world is "still not respected" for millions of people. Including India, the report flags threat to religious freedom in around 200 countries.

"In India we see a concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority faith communities," the top US diplomat said.

This comes in the backdrop of the recent row over INDIA bloc accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hate speech" during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the Election Commission of India had issued notices to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress for campaigning along caste, community, language and religion.

It had directed BJP president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to issue formal notes to star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.

"Commission’s unprecedented orders to BJP and INC in the wake of plummeting quality of campaigning led by their star campaigners," the EC had said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Hemant Soren Walks Out Of Jail; Delhi's June 1-28 Rain Third-Highest Rain In Last 124 Yrs
  2. 'Deeply Biased': India 'Rejects' US State Department's Report On Religious Freedom
  3. 'Conscientious': What's Behind Shashi Tharoor's Rare Praise For Delhi L-G Amidst Heavy Rainfall?
  4. Monsoon Enters Delhi With Record-Breaking Rain, City Paralysed After Waterlogging
  5. Day In Pics: June 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Raj & DK's Web Series 'Rakhtabeej'-Report
  2. 'Bad Newz' Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Promise A Chaotic Ride
  3. Netflix Announces Desi Gangster Series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Ft. Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome
  4. Junaid Khan On Discussing ‘Maharaj’ With Father Aamir Khan: It Is Not His Film And He Is Busy With His Work
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana Showers Praise On Tahira Kashyap For Her Directorial Debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti': Super Proud Of You
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Pulled Up By NADA
  2. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 WC 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SA Summit Clash
  3. Sinner To Open Wimbledon Campaign Versus Hanfmann, Alcaraz And Djokovic Face Qualifiers
  4. Euro 2024: Guehi Feeding Off The Energy 'Big Brother' Stones Is Bringing To England Camp
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Shafali Verma Hits Maiden Double Ton, Joins Mithali Raj In Elite List
World News
  1. What Is The Best Way To Prepare Milo Drink? Viral TikTok 'Guide' Sparks Debate
  2. India's Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Regime 'Achieving Good Results', Says FATF
  3. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting and Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
  4. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Hemant Soren Walks Out Of Jail; Delhi's June 1-28 Rain Third-Highest Rain In Last 124 Yrs