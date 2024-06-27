International

US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report

In his remarks, while releasing the report on Wednesday, Blinken stated that religious freedom across the world is "still not respected" for millions of people.

| Photo: AP/PTI
US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report | Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

The United States has once again flagged its concerns regarding religious freedom in India. While announcing the release of its latest report on Religious Freedom across the globe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the "concerning increase" in hate speech and anti-conversion laws in India.

In his remarks while releasing the report on Wednesday, Blinken stated that religious freedom across the world is "still not respected" for millions of people.

The report, issued by the US Department of State, has flagged threats to religious freedom in around 200 countries, including India.

"In India we see a concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority faith communities," stated the top US diplomat.

India was not the only country which was flagged. The US also raised its concerns regarding the recent attack at a synagogue in Russia's Dagestan, the increased mob lynchings in Pakistan, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza which has caused an increase in Islamophobia and antisemitism across the globe and much more.

Recently, a row erupted during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in which the opposition INDIA bloc accused PM Modi of "hate speech".

During various rallies in the state, PM Modi alleged that Congress will work towards redistributing wealth in the country and will "snatch the gold and mangalsutras of women and give them to Muslims".

The BJP denied these accusations and the Prime Minister himself denied making these statements. However, video clips of PM Modi show otherwise.

Apart from this, the recent construction of the Ram Mandir and the ongoing cases for construction of the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura and Gyanvapi Mosque Case in Varanasi continue to add tensions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Anurag Thakur to initiate discussion on Motion of Thanks in LS, PM's reply likely on Jul 2
  2. Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa
  3. Breaking News LIVE: Dozens Of NSUI Workers Barge Into NTA Building In Delhi; PM Likely To Speak In LS On July 2
  4. Heat Stroke Relief: Ice Bath Technique at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
  5. Assagao House Demolition: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets Affected Family, Orders High-Level Probe | Details
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Excited For Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer? Dive Into These Sci-Fi Movies Before That
  2. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Reneé Rapp Rock The Stage With Some Great Performances
  3. 'Despicable Me 4': Joey King, Pharrell Williams, Audrey Lamy And Others Charm The Shutterbugs With Quirky Pics In Paris
  4. Lisa Kudrow Is Rewatching 'Friends' For Late Matthew Perry: Celebrating How Hilarious He Was
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video Out And It’s All About ‘Happy Tears, Laughter, And Bloopers’
Sports News
  1. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Laura Wolvaardt Calls for More Red-Ball Cricket For Women
  2. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  3. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  4. Goergia 2-0 Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Draws Inspiration From Cristiano Ronaldo
  5. T20 World Cup In Guyana: Bhojpuri Nights, Hindu Temples, Thriving Economy - Pure Indian Vibes
World News
  1. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
  2. US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report
  3. 'We Can Send You Back To Stone Age’: Israel's Warning To Lebanon As UN Warns Against War
  4. Kenya Protests: Despite President's U-Turn On Tax Hike, Protestors Chant 'Ruto Must Go'
  5. Iran Is Choosing A New President: All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Dozens Of NSUI Workers Barge Into NTA Building In Delhi; PM Likely To Speak In LS On July 2