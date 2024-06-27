US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report

The United States has once again flagged its concerns regarding religious freedom in India. While announcing the release of its latest report on Religious Freedom across the globe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the "concerning increase" in hate speech and anti-conversion laws in India.
In his remarks while releasing the report on Wednesday, Blinken stated that religious freedom across the world is "still not respected" for millions of people.
The report, issued by the US Department of State, has flagged threats to religious freedom in around 200 countries, including India.
"In India we see a concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority faith communities," stated the top US diplomat.
India was not the only country which was flagged. The US also raised its concerns regarding the recent attack at a synagogue in Russia's Dagestan, the increased mob lynchings in Pakistan, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza which has caused an increase in Islamophobia and antisemitism across the globe and much more.
Recently, a row erupted during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in which the opposition INDIA bloc accused PM Modi of "hate speech".
During various rallies in the state, PM Modi alleged that Congress will work towards redistributing wealth in the country and will "snatch the gold and mangalsutras of women and give them to Muslims".
The BJP denied these accusations and the Prime Minister himself denied making these statements. However, video clips of PM Modi show otherwise.
Apart from this, the recent construction of the Ram Mandir and the ongoing cases for construction of the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura and Gyanvapi Mosque Case in Varanasi continue to add tensions.