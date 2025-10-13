From A Coastal Stronghold To Footprints Across The State

The regions that make up today’s Karnataka have a diverse history. Parts of the southern and central regions of the state were a part of the Mysore kingdom. The southern part of coastal Karnataka, comprising Dakshina Kannada and Udupi regions, were part of the Madras Presidency. Other parts of northern Karnataka were a part of the Bombay Presidency. Finally, certain eastern regions of the state came under the Hyderabad Nizam. The origins of Hindu awakening in Karnataka can be traced back to the coastal region, with the arrival of the Basel Mission in the mid-1800s. Through their network of educational institutions, the Basel Mission and other Missionary groups imparted Western English education. Alongside providing education, Missionaries started to convert large number of Hindus. This was the initial trigger for Hindu Awakening, as Hindu organisations quickly came to terms with the threat of religious conversions. By the late-1800s, the Arya Samaj and the Brahmo Samaj helped organise Hindu society and challenged missionary activities. They achieved this through a network of schools and other educational institutions. This laid the groundwork for the RSS’ rise in the late 1930s and early 1940s.