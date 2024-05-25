Cyclone Remal: Satellite Images, Path, Track And Map Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By IMD

Cyclone Remal, a severe cyclonic storm, is likely to make landfall along the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh around May 26 midnight, the India Meteorological Department said.
The landfall is expected to be made between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara.
The weather department has issued alerts for extremely heavy rainfall on May 26 and 27 for the coastal districts of West Bengal and northern Odisha. Authorities have asked the state governments to take precautionary measures, directing fishermen to return and not venture into the sea.
A cyclone, by definition, is a storm or system of winds that rotates about a centre of low atmospheric pressure, advancing at a speed of 20 to 30 miles (30 to 50 kilometres) an hour, often accompanied by significant rainfall.
PATH AND TRACK:
The depression over east Central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 Kmph and intensified into a deep depression and lay centered over on May 25 (00:00 UTC) over east Central Bay of Bengal, about 490 km south of Khepupara (Bangladesh), about 380 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands and 530 km south-southeast of Canning, IMD bulletin read.
It is very likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over east central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal by 12:00 UTC of May 25. From there it is likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal by May 26 (00:00 UTC).
Moving continuously towards nearly northwards, it is likely to cross over Banglades and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by 16:00-18:00 UTC on May 26 as a "severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 Kmph", the IMD bulletin said.
FISHERMEN WARNING
Issuing a warning to the fishermen, the Met office advised them to not venture into the South Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea till May 27, Central Bay of Bengal till May 26 and North Bay of Bengal from May 25 to May 27. "Fishermen are advised to return to the coast," IMD said.
The Met office also posted a graphic representation of the Cyclone Remal's storm surge warning.
RAINFALL WARNING
The IMD has said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal districts of West Bengal on May 26 and 27. While isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the coastal districts on May 26.
The Met office said isolated heavy rainfall is likely over North Coastal Odisha on May 25 and 26.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets is likely over eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 27 and 28.
Additionally, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 27 and 28, Arunachal Pradesh on May 28 and Tripura on May 27.