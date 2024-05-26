Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Bay Of Bengal, Arabian Sea Very Warm At Present
At preset, the sea surface temperature in the Bay of Bengal is around 30 degrees Celsius.
The former secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, Madhavan Rajeevan said, "The Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are very warm at present, so a tropical cyclone can easily form."
The ocean is not the only factor in tropical cyclones, but atmosphere also pays an important role. More so in terms of vertical wind shear, a change in wind speed or direction with altitude.
"A cyclone will not intensify if the vertical wind shear is very large. It will weaken," Rajeevan noted.
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Why Are There Intensified Cyclonic Storms?
Scientists have said that cyclonic storms are rapidly intensifying and retaining their potency for longer periods because of warmer sea surface temperatures, which is a resultant of the oceans absorbing most of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions.
Since the records started being maintained in 1880, the past 30 years have witnessed the highest sea surface temperatures.
Senior IMD scienties DS Pai said that warmer sea surface temperatures mean more moisture, which is favourable for intensification of cyclones.
While former secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, Madhavan Rajeevan, said a sea surface temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and above is needed for a low-pressure system to intensify into a cyclone.
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Storm's Path, Track And Satellite Images
Cyclone Remal, a severe cyclonic storm, has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Sunday midnight, the India meteorological Department (IMD) said today.
The landfall is expected to be made between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara.
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Visuals From Mandarmani Beach In West Bengal
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Fully Prepared, Team Is Well-equipped, Says NDRF Inspector
NDRF inspector Zaheer Abbas said that the teams are "fully prepared" for Cyclone Remal.
"If the cyclone hits here, our soldiers are ready to deal with every kind of disaster... Our team is well-equipped. Our team is ready for tree falling or flood rescue etc... We are ready to deal with every situation," Abbas said.
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Orange Alert For Kolkata, Red For Coastal Districts
Considering the severity of Cyclone Remal, the IMD issued an orange alert for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia and Purba Medinipur districts on May 26 and 27 while a red was issued for West Bengal's coastal districts including South and North 24 Parganas.
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: First Cyclone In Bay Of Bengal This Season
Cyclone Remal is the first in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season.
It is likely to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Islands and Bangladesh's Khepupara at midnight on Sunday, the IMD said.
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Kolkata Airport To Shut Operations For 21 Hours From Noon Today
In view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, the authorities of Kolkata airport decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon.
A total 394 flights, arrival and departure, in both international and domestic sectors would not operate to and fro the airport during the flight suspension period, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson told PTI.
The precautionary measure was taken after a meeting of the stakeholders of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in the city on Saturday, the official said.
This was done during the meeting as per the Met department report. It said that heavy wind with speeds more than 50 to 60 knots and gusting up to 70 knots. One knot is equivalent to 1.852 km per hour. (PTI)
Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Storm Likely To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm In Next 6 Hours
Cyclone Remal, which has formed over the coastal districts side of the Bay of Bengal between West Bengal and Bangladesh, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours, IMD said.
It will cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around 26 midnight as a 'severe cyclonic storm'.
Cyclone Remal Path LIVE: Where Is The Cylonic Storm Now?
As per the India Meteorological Department's latest update, the cyclonic storm "Remal" is over north Bay of Bengal about 290 kms south-south east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 300 km south-south west of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 320 km south-south east of Canning (WB).