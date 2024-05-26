National

Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall At Midnight; Kolkata Airport To Shut Ops For 21 Hours

Cylone Remal LIVE Updates: The cyclonic storm "Remal" over the North Bay of Bengal about 290 kms south-south east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 300 km south-south west of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 320 km south-south east of Canning (WB). It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around May 26 midnight.