Cyclone Remal: 4 Odisha Districts On Alert Due To Depression Over Bay of Bengal

Cyclone Remal is likely to make landfall along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh around May 26 midnight, bringing heavy rain to several Odisha districts. This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and will be named Remal, given by Oman, according to a system of naming cyclones in the north Indian Ocean region.