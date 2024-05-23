National

Weather Update: Cyclone Remal Set To Reach Bengal By Sunday; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Odisha |Details Inside

This pre-monsoon season, Remal is going to be the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. As per the prediction, the cyclone is likely to reach a wind speed of 102 kilometers per hour on Sunday.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is preparing to intensify and reach Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening.

This is going to be the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season. According to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region, it will be named Remal.

Cyclone Michaung: Oil spill in TN - null
In Photos: Oil Spill In Tamil Nadu Post Cyclone Michaung

BY Outlook Web Desk

Cyclone Remal: What all did IMD say?

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Monica Sharma, "The system will concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. It will further intensify into a cyclonic storm on Saturday morning and reach Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coast as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening."

null - null
Amphan Diary | Of Roti, Kapda, Makaan And Internet; Kolkata's Fightback Has Begun

BY Mir Afsar Ali

As per the prediction, the cyclone is likely to reach a wind speed of 102 kilometres per hour on Sunday. Taking cognisance of the possibility, the Met departmet has warned of very heavy downpour in the coastal districts of West Bengal, north Odisha, Mizoram, Tripura, and south Manipur on May 26-27.

Fisherfolk out at sea have been advised to return to the coast and not venture into the Bay of Bengal until May 27.

Cyclone Biparjoy - null
Cyclone Biparjoy: Zero Deaths, Over A Lakh People Evacuated To Shelter Homes, Say Sources

BY PTI

Warmer sea surface, global warming: Causes behind the cyclonic storms

According to the climate scientists, warmer sea surface temperatures due to absorption of most of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions is the primary reason behind the rapidly intensifying cyclonic storm. As per records, the past 30 years have registered the highest sea surface temperatures since records began in 1880.

According to senior IMD scientist DS Pai, warmer sea surface temperatures mean more moisture, which is favourable for the intensification of cyclones.

NDRF personnel evacuating residents in waterlogged areas in Kanchipuram - null
Cyclone Michaung Tracker: Cyclonic Storm Michaung Crosses Southern Andhra Pradesh Coast, Claims 12 Lives

BY Outlook Web Desk

Madhavan Rajeevan, former secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, said a sea surface temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and above is needed for a low-pressure system to intensify into a cyclone. The sea surface temperature in the Bay of Bengal is around 30 degrees Celsius at present.

"The Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are very warm at present, so a tropical cyclone can easily form," Rajeevan said.

However, the tropical cyclones are not solely controlled by the ocean. The atmosphere also plays a pivotal role in the intensification of cyclones through vertical wind shear. In simple words, it is defined as a change in wind speed and/or wind direction with altitude.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Kids, Elderly Man Killed As Car Overturns In MP’s Rajgarh District
  2. Loss Of 2.33 Million Hectares Of Forest Cover: NGT Seeks MoEF&CCs Response
  3. Job Crisis At IITs: 38% Of 2024 Batch Across 23 Campuses Remain Unplaced
  4. Woman Holds Unique Protest Against Bad Roads In Hyderabad
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Channi on Punjab, Farmers, Lok Sabha Elections - A Shift in Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason
  2. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  3. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  4. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
  5. Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor
Sports News
  1. Bologna Confirm Thiago Motta Departure With Juventus Move Imminent
  2. French Open 2024 Draw Revealed, Fascinating Match-Ups In Store - Check Who Plays Whom
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Announce 30-Member Provisional Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. French Open 2024: How Tough Is Rafael Nadal's Half? Breaking Down Roland Garros Draw
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor
World News
  1. How Pink Noise Is Changing The Way We Relax
  2. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 63 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  3. Kenyan Climber Found Dead On Mount Everest
  4. US Will Announce $275 Million More In Artillery And Ammunition For Ukraine, Officials Say
  5. US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor