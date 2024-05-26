Cyclone Remal: List Of Areas Likely To Be Affected | Full Details

Cyclone Remal To Make Landfall In Bengal By Tonight

IMD has predicted that the Cyclone Remal will turn into a severe cyclonic storm and make a landfall in Kolkata by tonight. According to IMD, “The CS “Remal” over North BoB about 290 km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 300 km S SW of Khepupara(Bangladesh) and 320 km S SE of Canning (WB). To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in next 06 hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS.”