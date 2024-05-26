Cyclone Remal: List Of Areas Likely To Be Affected | Full Details

Cyclone Remal which is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal for this pre-monsoon season is expected to make a landfall in West Bengal on Sunday midnight. Earlier, flight operations were suspended as a precautionary measure at the Kolkata Airport for 21 hours as Cyclone Remal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm tonight.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued alerts for places that may be adversely affected by the cyclone.
From the IMD alert and advisory issued to the list of affected areas, here’s all you need to know about Cyclone Remal.
Here are the areas where IMD has issued alert:
According to the level of danger or threat from the Cyclone Remal, the IMD has issued alerts for the different places, especially in West Bengal..
Red Alert issued for May 26-27 in coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas; heavy rainfall predicted in these areas.
Orange Alert issued for May 26-27 in Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Nadia districts; warning of gusty winds up to 100 kmph with heavy-very heavy rainfall.
Yellow Alert issued for May 26 in Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara and for May 27 in Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Balasore; heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted.
Cyclone Remal: List Of places to be likely affected
The places that will be affected by the Cyclone Remal, as predicted by the IMD include:
Districts of West Bengal
Tripura
Assam
Nagaland
Manipur
Cyclone Remal To Make Landfall In Bengal By Tonight
IMD has predicted that the Cyclone Remal will turn into a severe cyclonic storm and make a landfall in Kolkata by tonight. According to IMD, “The CS “Remal” over North BoB about 290 km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 300 km S SW of Khepupara(Bangladesh) and 320 km S SE of Canning (WB). To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in next 06 hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS.”
Before the cyclone Remal intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for all those who are in areas that may be affected by the cyclone.
According to the IMD advisory, the fishermen have been asked to not go out into the sea for fishing and those who are at the sea, have been called to safe berth.
A warning for localised flooding and damage to power and communication, crops, vulnerable structures and under-constructed (kutcha) roads has also been issued for those in the South and North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. Vulnerable structures, according to the advisory, must be vacated and people must remain indoors in these times.