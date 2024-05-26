Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts To Be Followed Before And During Storm

Leave early before your way to high ground or shelter gets flooded

Do not delay and run the risk of being marooned

If your house is securely built on high ground take shelter in the safe part of the house. However, if asked to evacuate do not hesitate to leave the place.

Provide strong suitable support for outside doors.

If you do not have wooden boards handy, paste paper strips on glasses to prevent splinters. However, this may not avoid breaking windows.

Get extra food, which can be eaten without cooking. Store extra drinking water in suitably covered vessels.

If you have to evacuate the house move your valuable articles to upper floors to minimize flood damage.