National

Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts To Be Followed Before And During Storm

No matter how close you are located to the 'eye' of the storm, if there is warning for your location, it is advised to stay calm and read updates about the progress of the storm from official sites only.

Swapan Mahapatra
Photo: Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

Cyclone 'Remal' has strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to hit the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal by Sunday midnight, with winds of 110-120 kmph and gusting up to 135 kmph, according to the Meteorological Department.

The cyclone is anticipated to bring extremely heavy rainfall to the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rain in Kolkata and nearby areas.

Follow For Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates

Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts To Follow Before The Storm

The residents living near the location of landfall and the areas warned by the Indian Meteorological Department for extreme weather conditions should make sure these safety measures are followed.

  • Loose doors and windows must be tightly shut with the use of ropes and clothes before the strong winds hit them.

  • Remove light-weight materials like lumber piles, loose tin sheets, loose bricks, garbage cans, sign-boards etc. which may be lying around outside the house and can fly in strong winds.

  • Glass windows can be guarded with wooden boards as a safety measurement.

  • Keep battery operated torches and enough dry cells and candles ready for a power cut situation.

  • Keep some dry non-perishable food always ready for use in emergency

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata to suspended all operations (Representational Image) | - PTI
Kolkata Port Announces Suspension Of Operations On Sunday Night Amid Cyclone Alert

BY PTI

Cyclone Remal: Safety Measures When Cyclone Begins

  • Stay inside a secure construction during the storm and avoid being near trees when taking shelter.

  • Switch off the main power connection in your house if its accessible to avoid short circuits.

  • Keep monitoring the warnings through news sites and radio as long as network connection is available.

  • Do not go outside until the storm has officially passed and gushing winds have stopped in your area.

Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts For People Near Coastal Areas Or 'Eye' Of Cyclone

  • Leave early before your way to high ground or shelter gets flooded

  • Do not delay and run the risk of being marooned

  • If your house is securely built on high ground take shelter in the safe part of the house. However, if asked to evacuate do not hesitate to leave the place.

  • Provide strong suitable support for outside doors.

  • If you do not have wooden boards handy, paste paper strips on glasses to prevent splinters. However, this may not avoid breaking windows.

  • Get extra food, which can be eaten without cooking. Store extra drinking water in suitably covered vessels.

  • If you have to evacuate the house move your valuable articles to upper floors to minimize flood damage.

  • If the centre of the cyclone is passing directly over your house there will be a lull in the wind and rain lasting for half an hour or so. During this time do not go out; because immediately after that, very strong winds will blow from the opposite direction.

Cyclone Remal's depression on satellite imagery. - IMD/mausam.imd.gov.in
Cyclone Remal: Satellite Images, Path, Track And Map Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By IMD

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

No matter how close you are located to the 'eye' of the storm, if there is warning for your location, it is advised to stay calm and read updates about the progress of the storm from official sites only.

(With inputs from NDMA website)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts To Be Followed Before And During Storm
  2. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: NDRF Preps Ahead Of Landfall At Midnight; Rain Lashes West Bengal
  3. Cyclone Remal: Satellite Images, Path, Track And Map Of Severe Cyclonic Storm By IMD
  4. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; Gujarat HC To Hear Matter On 'Man-made Disaster' Tomorrow | Updates
  5. Cyclone Remal: No Visitors On Beach, Fishing Boats Anchored; Forces Prep For Cyclonic Storm's Landfall | See Pics
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Promises A Murder Mystery That Will Keep You Hooked Till The Very End
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Tells Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, ‘Aaj Ka Cardio Ho Gaya Apka’
  3. Sanjana Sanghi’s Summer Escapade In Colombia Is All About ‘Sunshine And Ceviche'
  4. Divya Khossla Gets Emotional During First Screening Of ‘Savi’ In Indore
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Shah Rukh Khan's Hospitalisation And More
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Wang Zhi Yi Beats PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. Lyon 1-2 PSG, Coupe De France Final: Kylian Mbappe Departs With Domestic Double
  3. Women's Champions League Final: Barcelona Beat Lyon To Retain Title - In Pics
  4. Neeraj Chopra To Skip Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 Due To Muscle Injury
  5. Kaiserslautern 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi's Men Win German Cup For Unbeaten Domestic Double
World News
  1. Terrorists Burn Down Bus, Torture Passengers In Pak: Police
  2. Uvalde Victim’s Families Accuse Instagram, Call Of Duty, And Gun Maker Of Enabling Massacre
  3. Afghanistan: 10 Members Of Family Among 15 Killed In Latest Flood Fury
  4. Papua New Guinea Landslide: UN Migration Agency Revises Death Toll To '670'; Rescuers Lose 'Hope' Of Finding Survivors
  5. Lithuanians Return To The Polls With Incumbent President Favoured To Win 2nd Election Round
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest