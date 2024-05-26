Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts To Be Followed Before And During Storm

Cyclone 'Remal' has strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to hit the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal by Sunday midnight, with winds of 110-120 kmph and gusting up to 135 kmph, according to the Meteorological Department.
The cyclone is anticipated to bring extremely heavy rainfall to the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rain in Kolkata and nearby areas.
Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts To Follow Before The Storm
The residents living near the location of landfall and the areas warned by the Indian Meteorological Department for extreme weather conditions should make sure these safety measures are followed.
Loose doors and windows must be tightly shut with the use of ropes and clothes before the strong winds hit them.
Remove light-weight materials like lumber piles, loose tin sheets, loose bricks, garbage cans, sign-boards etc. which may be lying around outside the house and can fly in strong winds.
Glass windows can be guarded with wooden boards as a safety measurement.
Keep battery operated torches and enough dry cells and candles ready for a power cut situation.
Keep some dry non-perishable food always ready for use in emergency
Cyclone Remal: Safety Measures When Cyclone Begins
Stay inside a secure construction during the storm and avoid being near trees when taking shelter.
Switch off the main power connection in your house if its accessible to avoid short circuits.
Keep monitoring the warnings through news sites and radio as long as network connection is available.
Do not go outside until the storm has officially passed and gushing winds have stopped in your area.
Cyclone Remal: Do's And Don'ts For People Near Coastal Areas Or 'Eye' Of Cyclone
Leave early before your way to high ground or shelter gets flooded
Do not delay and run the risk of being marooned
If your house is securely built on high ground take shelter in the safe part of the house. However, if asked to evacuate do not hesitate to leave the place.
Provide strong suitable support for outside doors.
If you do not have wooden boards handy, paste paper strips on glasses to prevent splinters. However, this may not avoid breaking windows.
Get extra food, which can be eaten without cooking. Store extra drinking water in suitably covered vessels.
If you have to evacuate the house move your valuable articles to upper floors to minimize flood damage.
If the centre of the cyclone is passing directly over your house there will be a lull in the wind and rain lasting for half an hour or so. During this time do not go out; because immediately after that, very strong winds will blow from the opposite direction.
No matter how close you are located to the 'eye' of the storm, if there is warning for your location, it is advised to stay calm and read updates about the progress of the storm from official sites only.
(With inputs from NDMA website)