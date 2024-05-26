National

Cyclone Remal: No Visitors On Beach, Fishing Boats Anchored; Forces Prep For Cyclonic Storm's Landfall | See Pics

Cyclone Remal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday morning, said the India Meteorological Department. It is likely to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara at around midnight. Disaster response forces and authorities have been actively monitoring and preparing for the situation.

Cyclone Remal Photo: PTI

Disaster response force personnel urge visitors to move away from the shore in view of Cyclone 'Remal', at Digha beach in Purba Medinipur district.

Cyclone Remal in Bengal
Cyclone Remal in Bengal Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Disaster response force personnel deployed at a beach, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas district.

Cyclone Remal
Cyclone Remal Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People move their belongings away from the seashore amid rain, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas district.

Cyclone
Cyclone Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Fishing boats anchored in view of Cyclone 'Remal', at Frazerganj of Namkhana, in South 24 Parganas district.

Cyclone Remal in Bengal
Cyclone Remal in Bengal Photo: PTI

Visitors at Digha beach, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in Purba Medinipur district.

Cyclone Remal
Cyclone Remal Photo: PTI

Digha beach, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in Purba Medinipur district.

Preparations for landfall of Cyclone Remal
Preparations for landfall of Cyclone Remal Photo: PTI

Personnel from West Bengal Disaster Management conduct announcements on the beach as part of precautionary measures ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas district.

