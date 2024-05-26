Cyclone Remal: No Visitors On Beach, Fishing Boats Anchored; Forces Prep For Cyclonic Storm's Landfall | See Pics

Disaster response force personnel urge visitors to move away from the shore in view of Cyclone 'Remal', at Digha beach in Purba Medinipur district.
Disaster response force personnel deployed at a beach, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas district.
People move their belongings away from the seashore amid rain, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas district.
Fishing boats anchored in view of Cyclone 'Remal', at Frazerganj of Namkhana, in South 24 Parganas district.
Visitors at Digha beach, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in Purba Medinipur district.
Digha beach, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Remal', in Purba Medinipur district.
Personnel from West Bengal Disaster Management conduct announcements on the beach as part of precautionary measures ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Remal', in South 24 Parganas district.