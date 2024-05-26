National

Cyclone Remal: No Visitors On Beach, Fishing Boats Anchored; Forces Prep For Cyclonic Storm's Landfall | See Pics

Cyclone Remal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday morning, said the India Meteorological Department. It is likely to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara at around midnight. Disaster response forces and authorities have been actively monitoring and preparing for the situation.