CAA: BJP Lauds As Opposition Questions Move Ahead Of LS Polls, Terms It ‘Distraction'

The Centre government on Monday notified the rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019.
The move will pave the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who came to India till 31 December 2014.
The move drew applause from BJP leaders while there were sharp the Opposition. The Opposition criticised the government, and linked the government’s move to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Supreme Court refusing to give State Bank of India (SBI) extension till June 30 to furnish data in the electoral bonds case.
BJP leaders on CAA:
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah hailed PM Modi on the move.
Amit Shah said: “PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries.”
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the Modi led government at the Centre after the announcement.
He said: “The decision to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the welfare of suffering humanity is historic. This has paved the way for a respectable life for the minority communities suffering from religious brutality in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.”
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said: “Modi ji's guarantee means guarantee of fulfillment. CAA is a humanitarian law through which the oppressed Hindu and minority communities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will pave the way to realize their years-long dream of Indian citizenship by providing them a dignified life.”
BJP’s West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar said: “Historic day today as the Modi Government implements the much-awaited Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)! CAA is crucial for our country. Jai Hind.”
The announcement of the implementation of the CAA drew sharp reactions from the Opposition camp.
Congress linked the announcement to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction:
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also linked the move to the upcoming elections saying the CAA is divisive and based on Godse’s thought that wanted to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens.
"Aap chronology samajhiye, pehle election season aayega phir CAA rules aayenge. Our objections to CAA remain the same. CAA is divisive & based on Godse’s thought that wanted to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens," he posted on X.
“Give asylum to anyone who is persecuted but citizenship must not be based on religion or nationality,” Owaisi added.
"The govt should explain why it kept these rules pending for five years and why it’s implementing it now. Along with NPR-NRC, CAA is meant to only target Muslims, it serves no other purpose. Indians who came out on the streets to oppose CAA NPR NRC will have no choice but to oppose it again," he said.
Akhilesh Yadav’s reaction:
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the move asking when the citizens of the country are forced to go out for livelihood, what will happen by bringing 'citizenship law' for others.
"When the citizens of the country are forced to go out for livelihood, what will happen by bringing 'citizenship law' for others? The public has now understood the BJP's game of politics of distraction. The BJP government should explain why lakhs of citizens gave up their citizenship of the country during their 10 years of rule," he posted on X in Hindi.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s reaction:
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said she would oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if it discriminates against groups of people.
She said the CAA and the NRC are sensitive to West Bengal and the Northeast, adding she does not want unrest before the Lok Sabha elections.
"Let me be very clear that we will oppose anything that discriminates people. Let them bring out the rules, then we will speak on the issue after going through the rules," she said in a presser in Kolkata.
MK Stalin’s reaction:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Union government's “divisive agenda has weaponised the Citizenship Act, turning it from a beacon of humanity to a tool of discrimination based on religion and race through the enactment of CAA.”