'Fingers Will Be Broken, Crushed': TMC Minister To Those Questioning Mamata Over Kolkata Doctor Death Case

Senior TMC minister Udayan Guha is under the controversy light after his recent remarks, saying that the fingers of those blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanding her resignation over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor will be broken.
The purported video of him making the threat has gone viral on social media. However, Outlook India couldn't independently verify the the authenticity of the same.
"People who are attacking Mamata Banerjee, pointing fingers at her, and demanding her resignation will never succeed. Those pointing fingers at the CM will be broken and crushed," he was heard saying in the video.
Meanwhile, TMC MP Arup Chakraborty criticised the doctors' strike against the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Chakraborty said that the party won't protect the protesting medics if public outrage turns against them amid the stir.
"If you use this movement as an excuse to go home or spend time with your friends, and a patient dies because of your strike and the public turns against you, we will not come to your aid," Chakraborty said in another viral video.
The victim's body was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital on August 9 and a civil volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the case.
“Despite provocations, the police did not baton charge when RG Kar hospital was vandalised,” Guha said.
Notably, during a late night protest by doctors seeking justice for the victim at the RG Kar Hospital on August 15, a mob of hooligans broke through gates and vandalised the emergency department of the facility.
Guha drew parallels with the student unrest in Bangladesh and said, "We will never allow West Bengal to turn into another Bangladesh."
Protests by doctors have been taking place across the nation, demanding justice and strict action in the brutal crime against the victim doctor, with non-emergency health care services taking a hit.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, Dictator Didi minister Udayan Guha who insulted & mocked Women’s 14th August midnight march now gives chilling warning
"If you point finger at CM, fingers will be broken".
"This is real fascism; Kolkata police issues threat notices to citizens, summons doctors; Football match cancelled to avoid protests; Shantanu Sen sacked as spokesperson for speaking on Sandip Ghosh, Sukhendu Roy summoned; Talibani order to transfer 43 doctors which was halted," Poonawalla said.
The BJP leader claimed that the doctors "apparently witnessed violence by a mob" on Sunday.
"Parents of victim have also spoken on how Mamta is suppressing the truth yet INDI alliance which says Sanvidhan Bachao is silent on Balatkari Bachao, Sach Chipao!" he added.