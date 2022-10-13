Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ashok Gehlot Is On ‘Path Of Rebellion’ From Congress: BJP Leader

Ashok Gehlot, the three-time Rajasthan CM has been a vocal critic of the BJP but he appeared to have strained his ties with the Congress leadership recently.

Congress prez polls: Ashok Gehlot at AICC headquarters
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(File photo) Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 6:21 pm

BJP's Amit Malviya claimed on Thursday that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is on the "path of rebellion" from the Congress as he shared a short video of him in which he is seen praising the work of public sector undertaking Coal India and some decisions of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The video shows the veteran Congress leader addressing an event.

"Make no mistake. Gehlot is on the path of rebellion. After inviting Gautam Adani, despite Rahul Gandhi's derision, he now heaps fulsome praise on Coal India and minister Pralhad Joshi, for helping Rajasthan at critical times. This is in sharp contrast to Congress's belligerence," BJP's IT department head Malviya claimed.

The three-time Rajasthan chief minister has been a vocal critic of the BJP but he appeared to have strained his ties with the Congress leadership after his loyalist MLAs held a separate meeting in Jaipur in defiance of the party's directive for a meeting of the legislative party.

It was then believed that Gehlot will contest the Congress presidential poll with the tacit support of the Gandhi family, and a new leader will replace him at the helm in Rajasthan.

However, the turn of events resulted in the party leadership nudging Mallikarjun Kharge to contest the poll, where Shashi Tharoor is also in the fray, with suspense continuing over Gehlot's fate as chief minister. Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan in the second half of 2023. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Related stories

No Infighting In Congress, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Days After His MLAs Revolted

Bharat Jodo Setu: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Unveils Rs 250 Cr Elevated Road In Jaipur

Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP Of Luring Rajasthan’s Unemployed Youth Into Agitation Against His Govt In Gujarat

Tags

National India Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot BJP Rebellion Amit Malviya BJP IT Cell Head MLAs Rahul Gandhi Gautam Adani Coal India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face